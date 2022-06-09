ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Trevor Bryan warns Daniel Dubois not to overlook him ahead of Miami fight

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Bryan is a massive underdog against Daniel Dubois for this coming Saturday’s fight in Miami, where Bryan will defend his secondary WBA heavyweight belt against the British prospect, but has warned Dubois not to look past him. The generally soft-spoken Dubois (17-1, 16 KO) didn’t say much...

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: I Hope Charlo Grows Some Balls, Tells Management Team 'I Want To Fight Munguia'

Oscar De La Hoya is sticking to his version of the truth of why Jaime Munguia’s next fight is against anyone other than Jermall Charlo. As has been reported at length, the anticipated WBC middleweight title fight was agreed upon by both boxers only to fall apart over a network dispute. Showtime was prepared to carry the event as part of its spring and early summer schedule, only for Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing—Munguia’s co-promoters—to insist that DAZN be involved in the fight.
ANAHEIM, CA
Daily Mail

Bring on Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua! British heavyweight star Daniel Dubois insists he has recovered from his traumatic defeat by Joe Joyce and wants a shot at the main men... after he's taken care of trash-talking Trevor Bryan in America

Daniel Dubois has exorcised the demons of his retirement against Joe Joyce with a broken eye-socket as he sets out to rebuff those who vilified him for taking a knee one dark London night 18 months ago. That Dynamite Daniel should seek redemption in an unexpected chance to win a...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya: ‘I want to make Jermall Charlo – Munguia’

By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya was worked up on Thursday, imploring WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo to step up and face his fighter Jaime Munguia. Oscar tried to set up a fight recently between Munguia and Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), but network issues prevented the match from being made. It’s too bad because it would have been an excellent one for both fighters.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Reveals Length Of LIV Golf Contract

Dustin Johnson has already resigned from the PGA Tour and announced his commitment to LIV Golf. However, the public wasn't aware about the length of his contract with the Saudi-backed league. On Friday, the two-time major champion revealed that he has committed to four years of LIV Golf events. This...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Browne
Person
Trevor Bryan
Person
Junior Fa
Person
Bj Flores
Person
Bermane Stiverne
The Independent

‘Load of rubbish’: Tyson Fury rejects reports of fight against Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk winner

Tyson Fury has rejected reports that he is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming title fight as “a load of rubbish”. Fury said he retired from boxing following his knockout of Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC title but many have expected the ‘Gypsy King’ to return to the ring. With Joshua and Usyk set for their match after the summer, with an August date looking likely, Fury had been linked with facing the winner before the end of the year. It has been suggested that the chance to unify the heavyweight division...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Responds to De La Hoya's Criticism: ‘He Put Canelo in With Mayweather’

Eddie Hearn was simply amused by the slew of critical comments fellow rival promoter Oscar De La Hoya recently made about him. De La Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, recently took aim at Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, essentially questioning the British promoter’s boxing acumen and, most of all, blaming him for Canelo Alvarez’s recent defeat to Dmitry Bivol. The Russian titlist defeated Alvarez in May by unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in their 175-pound WBA title bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney believes his undisputed status mean’s he’s the best at 135

By Adam Baskin: Devin Haney maintains that he’s now the BEST lightweight in the division after becoming the undisputed 135-lb champion last Saturday night with his victory over unified champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) believes that his win over Kambosos translates into him being the #1...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Boxing#Combat#Wba#British#Jonatha
BoxingNews24.com

Dean Whyte gives update on Dillian, talks Anthony Joshua

By Barry Holbrook: Dean Whyte says his brother Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ is regrouping mentally and getting back into training after his sixth-round knockout loss against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium in London. Dean says Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) is upbeat and...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Chisora vs Pulev 2 Press Conference Quotes

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman: “Welcome to London and thank you for attending a very quick press conference that was called just a couple of days ago, yesterday I believe. Kubrat Pulev, thank you for travelling over from Bulgaria and Ivaylo thank you for travelling over from America. Derek Chisora late, nearly an hour late. He’s slightly late, not mind games, but he had to take care of some responsibilities ahead of a big fight. July 9th at the O2 Arena live on DAZN all around the world. This fight labelled as ‘Total Carnage’. It wasn’t my idea of a strapline, I just said ‘something like Total Carnage’, because that’s what we’re going to get – whether that’s today or whether that’s fight week. What we will get is a great Heavyweight fight at The O2 Arena. Derek Chisora is back to his stomping ground after some great fights over the years. Of course, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, Oleksandr Usyk and a fight with this gentleman to my left a few years ago in Bulgaria which we’ll talk about. We’ve already been debating that fight as well. We want to thank Kubrat for jumping in. We agreed terms with Adam Kownacki but he decided not to take the fight. I wanted the biggest fight for Derek Chisora. He is enigma. After his fight with Joseph Parker I thought it would be an idea to have a nice win, or an easy win. Not on the agenda for Derek Chisora – ‘give me the biggest fight you can find’. Now we have two great well known Heavyweights, Derek Chisor and Kubrat Pulev ready to do battle at The O2 Arena on July 9th.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn Says Taylor-Serrano 2 Isn’t Happening

“A potential Croke Park rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been ruled out for this year,” writes The Irish Times, “after the Irish boxer’s promoter Eddie Hearn suggested that the Serrano camp turned down the offer of a second bout.” If this news is true – And who can tell when it comes to the sport of boxing? – then Ireland, and fight fans across the globe, are going to miss out on a highly anticipated bout. The first fight between Taylor and Serrano, which went down at New York’s Madison Square Garden last spring, was a classic, one which saw Taylor squeak by with a close decision win. Most would agree a rematch was certainly in order.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy