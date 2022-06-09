ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Photo gallery: Johnson City Doughboys at Kingsport Axmen

By TODD BRASE
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Axmen defeated the Doughboys 3-2 at Hunter...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. The Reece Museum at East Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sutherland, Ketron make their way to feature wins at Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Brandon Sutherland and John Ketron each drove from the back to the front to win feature races at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. Sutherland and fellow top qualifiers Bucky Smith and Jason Ketron started a half-lap back at the first of the 35-lap Pure 4 race. That didn’t stop them from making their way to the front for a 1-2-3 finish on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Suddenly punchless Axmen drop second straight

KINGSPORT — Considering their lost weekend against last-place Bluefield, perhaps it’s a good thing the Kingsport Axmen are off Sunday. The Axmen entered their two-game Appalachian League baseball series against then-winless Bluefield with an 8-0 record atop the West Division, but the Ridge Runners shut down Kingsport’s bats and took both meetings, the latest by a 6-3 count Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Paul Cota

KINGSPORT- James Paul Cota, age 79 of Kingsport, passed on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and under the direction of Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the McClellan family.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Kingsport, TN
Football
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Johnson City, TN
Football
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Kingsport Times-News

Joseph Louis Parker (J.L.)

KINGSPORT - Joseph Louis Parker (J.L.), 96, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away May 19, 2022 after a brief illness. J.L. was born October 28, 1925 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was predeceased by his parents Darter Lee ( Cooch) and Lola Vincent Parker, brothers Robert and Delma Parker; sisters Alice Riner, Ruth Horne, and Mary Haynes.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Norman R. Browder

BLOUNTVILLE - Norman R. Browder, age 81, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side; following a short period of declining health. He attended Indian Springs Christian Church. Norman retired from Mead/Willamette Paper in 2001...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ridge Runners hand Axmen first loss

KINGSPORT — Two Appalachian League baseball streaks came to an end Friday at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport’s eight-game winning streak to start the season came to a crashing halt against the Bluefield Ridge Runners, who beat the Axmen 4-0 for their first win in nine tries. OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harold Delane Tate

Harold Delane Tate, 87, passed away peacefully in the early hours on June 9th in Kingsport, Tennessee. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com for service information and to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (June 12-18)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The Sullivan County Public Library System is now accepting applications for its board of trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget and planning processes. Contact Library Director Megan Hopkins at 423-279-2716 or email slclibrarydirector@gmail.com for details.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eddie Lee Williams

KINGSPORT - Eddie Lee Williams, 55, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, May 30, 2022. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Eddie Robinette officiating. Music will be provided by Mackenzie Robinette.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bad start dooms Otters in loss to Tennessee SC

JOHNSON CITY — Sometimes, the hole is too deep to climb out of. An inauspicious start to Saturday’s USL League Two soccer game with Tennessee SC doomed Tri-Cities Otters FC in a 3-1 defeat at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. “The personality tonight was not one of a lot...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Janice McAvoy Robertson

KINGSPORT - Janice McAvoy Robertson, 72, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Devon Buck announces candidacy for Carter County mayor

ELIZABETHTON — Devon Buck has announced his independent candidacy for mayor of Carter County in the Aug. 4 General Election. Buck is running in the race with incumbent Patty Woodby, who is the Republican nominee, and independent Leon Humphrey Jr. Buck is 57 years old. He graduated from Elizabethton...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ulysses William Sutherland

NEWPORT – Ulysses William Sutherland, 56, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ulysses was born on January 2, 1966, in Richlands, VA. He was of the Pentecostal faith and loved to ride motorcycles. Ulysses was an amazing upholster who owned US Creations Custom Upholstery. He was a loving father and loved his family.
NEWPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local ministry launches Lunch Box program in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE — The Of One Accord Ministry’s Lunch Box Summer Food Program is up and running, providing Hawkins County children with healthy lunches. Meals are available to any child 18 and younger free of charge. The program will pick kids up on a school bus, where they will sit and enjoy their lunch.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Ida Cunningham

CHURCH HILL – Dorothy Ida Cunningham, 87, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Asbury Place. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

VHSL roundup: Battle, Abingdon reach state finals; Trojans netters take Class 2 doubles title

SALEM — William Purify drove in two runs and John Battle advanced to the VHSL Class 2 baseball state championship game with a 4-3 victory over Buckingham County on Friday. The Trojans (20-8) will take on Appomattox County in the state final Saturday at 1 p.m. at Salem Memorial Stadium. Appomattox County — which eliminated Gate City 4-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round — got past Stuarts Draft 1-0 in the semifinals.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Juneteenth observation set for next week in Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP — Big Stone Gap will host a celebration of Juneteenth on its traditional June 18 date. Terran Outsey, one of the coordinators of this year’s celebration at Italy Bottom Park, said the event marks the day of the final Union decree ending slavery in Texas after the defeat of the Confederacy in 1865.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Hounshell Travis

JONESVILLE, VA - Ada Hounshell Travis, 92, of Jonesville, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Ada was born in St. Charles, Virginia on January 28th, 1930, moving to Jonesville when she was 3 years old, and was a lifelong resident of Lee County. She left Jonesville High School to care for her ill mother but obtained her GED as an adult and was given an honorary high school diploma at a Class of 1946 reunion which she loved to attend. She worked in restaurants and in retail in Lee County at Jake Chenski’s store, May and Company, The Novelty, as well as Farid’s in Jonesville where she worked for 11 years. Ada was also a switchboard operator with C&P Telephone until the local offices were switched over to direct dial. She then worked for and retired from Department of Lee County Social Services after 22 years of dedication as a Social Services Aide.
JONESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy