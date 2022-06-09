ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire in office building in South Korea kills at least 7

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQl4e_0g58uGgM00
South Korea Fire South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday in the fire that spread through the office building in South Korea's Daegu city, local fire and police officials said. (Park Se-jin/Yonhap via AP) (Park Se-jin)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — At least seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday in a fire that spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city, local fire and police officials said.

Dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed to put out the blaze, which began around 10:55 a.m. on the second floor of a seven-floor office building near the city’s district court, said Shin Ju-han, a Daegu Fire Department official. Seven people were so far confirmed as dead and 35 others were hospitalized with injuries, including nine whose conditions are serious.

South Korean media published photos they said were received from witnesses that show smoke emerging from the building in Beomeo-dong, an affluent business district in Daegu, which is South Korea’s fourth-largest city and home to more than 2.6 million people.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The Daegu Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately confirm whether there was a possibility of arson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Seoul#Accident#South Korean#The Associated Press
The Guardian

US temperatures hit record levels as south-west bakes in heatwave

A dangerous heat swept across the American south-west over the weekend as potentially deadly heat set temperatures soaring to record levels in numerous major US cities in the region. Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California’s Death Valley all posted record temperatures on Saturday. High heat is normal during summertime...
PHOENIX, AZ
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
112K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy