The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will meet on Saturday June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1788 Radio Rd. in Almo. The speaker will be Society Vice-President Richard D. Parker, who will discuss his new book, ‘Wicked Western Kentucky,’ with a special emphasis on the Calloway County area. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing at the meeting.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO