Gaines, other local netters competing in Little Rock

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Julia Gaines of Belden won two state titles last month and now heads to the UTSA Southern Closed Championships in Little Rock. Courtesy

Julia Gaines and a few other local tennis players are in Little Rock today for the start of the UTSA Southern Closed Championships.

The tournament is for the 16-and-under division. Players from nine states make up the field.

Gaines, of Belden, will compete in both girls singles and doubles. She won those events at the Mississippi State Closed Championship in Ridgeland in late May.

“I’m playing really well right now. I’ve been working really hard, so I’m hoping that I’ll do well. We’ll see,” said Gaines, who plays high school tennis at Tupelo Christian.

Gaines teamed up with Madison’s Kennedy Hutto at the state tournament, but her doubles partner this week will be Caroline Lasley of Little Rock. The two played together in Montgomery, Alabama, a few months ago.

“It’s obviously good to compete,” Gaines said. “A lot of good competition, but it’s also fun to make new friends from all over the South.”

Other area players in the field include Owen Wilkinson of Oxford and Wes Henson of Belden. Henson’s older brother, William, was scheduled to compete as well, but he broke his ankle Tuesday night.

The injury is extra disappointing because Henson was playing the best tennis of his career. He won in doubles at state and reached the finals in singles.

But he’ll be in Little Rock to support his brother, who just turned 15 and will compete in both singles and doubles.

“He’s going to be one of the youngest people there,” William said. “He’ll just go up there and play and see what happens.”

The tournament wraps up Tuesday.

