(TNS) The U.S. Supreme Court issued a fresh sign of its divide over voting issues, allowing the counting of disputed mail-in ballots in a local Pennsylvania election. Over three dissents, the justices left in force a federal appeals court ruling that said the 257 ballots should be counted even though they lacked a required date on the return envelope. The high court order is a setback for David Ritter, a Republican who holds a 71-vote lead over Democrat Zachary Cohen in a 2021 race for a Lehigh County judgeship and is trying to block the processing of additional ballots.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO