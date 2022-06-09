Instagram lets you pin posts and Reels to your profile

Elon Musk’s on-again, off-again takeover bid for Twitter has spurred questions about what will happen if the deal goes through. Is it a vanity play that would allow Musk to surprise the platform’s users with new features on a given day’s whim? Or a business play to turn Twitter into a more assiduous targeted-advertising vehicle? Or a political play whose purpose is to proselytize Musk’s ideological views or, through such singular acts as re-platforming Donald Trump, to influence the outcome of the next presidential election? (Fellow centibillionaire Jeff Bezos asked aloud whether Musk’s interests in maintaining Tesla’s good graces in China could give that country leverage over a Musk-owned Twitter; an interesting question from the man who owns both Amazon and The Washington Post. Bezos concluded not.)

