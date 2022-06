The White Sox achieved what seemed to be impossible heading into Thursday’s series finale against the Dodgers. They not only scored a run on Tyler Anderson, they put up four runs against him. That put them in the driver’s seat for a series win, but the Dodgers are very good at baseball, and they kept coming at the Sox in waves. The Sox never quit, and nearly pulled off an improbable comeback by scoring two runs in the ninth inning, and getting the winning run to the plate. But in the end they fell short, and it was a 11-9 loss, with the Sox dropping back to three games under .500. Up next, a three game set at home against the Rangers, who have lost six of their last eight games.

