Motorcycle Rider Hit And Killed On Southbound I-215 At 5th Street

BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified a 76-year-old woman killed in a Tuesday night crash. The crash occurred at approximately 11pm, Tuesday June 7, 2022. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 just before Main Street in Barstow. California Highway Patrol and the Barstow Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving only two vehicles. From what the CHP traffic log stated, a pickup truck and a RV motorhome were traveling on northbound I-15. The pickup truck reportedly lost control and hit the motorhome. This caused the truck to go underneath the motorhome and the motorhome went up a dirt embankment, CHP said.

BARSTOW, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO