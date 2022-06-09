ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Motorcycle Rider Hit And Killed On Southbound I-215 At 5th Street

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcycle rider was hit and killed Wednesday night on Interstate 215. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic...

UPS Driver Killed In A Crash In The Cajon Pass Saturday Night

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Male UPS semi driver was killed and one person was injured in a crash Saturday night on Interstate 15, authorities said. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The accident was reported at about 8:17pm, Saturday June 11, 2022. Located on northbound Interstate 15 just after Cleghorn Road.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
76 Year-Old Woman Killed In A Crash On I-15 Main Street In Barstow

BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified a 76-year-old woman killed in a Tuesday night crash. The crash occurred at approximately 11pm, Tuesday June 7, 2022. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 just before Main Street in Barstow. California Highway Patrol and the Barstow Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving only two vehicles. From what the CHP traffic log stated, a pickup truck and a RV motorhome were traveling on northbound I-15. The pickup truck reportedly lost control and hit the motorhome. This caused the truck to go underneath the motorhome and the motorhome went up a dirt embankment, CHP said.
BARSTOW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out

3 people are injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Palm Desert on Washington St. and Avenue 42 around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, two people in a sedan needed to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries. First-responders arrived on the scene to find a white The post Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
paininthepass.info

Pickup Pulling An SUV On A Trailer Lost Control Crashes Into Another Vehicle On Hwy 138

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck pulling a trailer that overturned while taking a sharp corner crashed into another vehicle on Highway 138 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:26pm Thursday June 9, 2022. The collision happened about a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway on the Hesperia side. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the accident. They located a older bluish Dodge Ram pulling a Ford Expedition on the trailer and a gray Dodge Ram pickup.
PHELAN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Montano Killed in Two-Car Crash on Riverside Avenue [Rialto, CA]

Country Club Drive Traffic Collision Left One Driver Dead. According to the report, the crash happened around 3:11 p.m. at Riverside Avenue and Country Club Drive. Investigators said a red Toyota Tacoma, driven by Montano, ran a red light at the intersection. As a result, the Tacoma collided with another...
RIALTO, CA
vvng.com

Boy burned during house fire in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 8-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after he was burned during a house fire in Victorville. At approximately 6:30 pm, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, crews from the Victorville Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire were dispatched to a structure fire on Silica Drive in the South East portion of the city.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 210 Freeway Collision Involving Big Rig and Work Van

San Bernardino, CA: One person was discovered trapped and deceased in a work van after a traffic collision with a big rig on the 210 Freeway early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched around 12:05 a.m. June 9, to a traffic collision with an individual trapped in vehicle. California Highway Patrol reported the collision involved a big rig and work van on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, before the Del Rosa exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Susie Swanson Killed in Traffic Crash at San Bernardino Intersection [San Bernardino County, CA]

San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Illegal Fireworks Could Get You a Stiff Fine

With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the severe penalties you could face by lighting them. Outside an apartment complex in Moreno Valley, fireworks littered the ground where sheriff's deputies say on Wednesday an illegal...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Firefighters Stop Spread Of A Brush Fire In Pinion Hills

PINION HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small brush fire burned near Highway 138 Saturday afternoon. The Cholla Fire Incident was reported at about 3:54pm, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, on the corner of Cholla Road and Wintergreen Rd near Hwy 138 in the town of Pinion Hills.
INSTAGRAM
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Crash East of Lake Mathews

A 33-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle went out of control and slammed into trees alongside a road just east of Lake Mathews, authorities said Wednesday. Marvin Flores of Perris was fatally injured at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Gavilan Road, near Multiview Drive, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Shooting reported near Smoke Tree Plaza in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police were investigating an early morning shooting on the city's south side Friday. A shooting at an inhabited location call was received at 12:42 a.m. along the 1800 block of Smoke Tree Lane, which is just south of East Palm Canyon near the Smoke Tree Plaza shopping center.  A security guard reportedly saw The post Shooting reported near Smoke Tree Plaza in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
paininthepass.info

Another Brush Fire Erupts On Hwy 173 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out on Highway 173 early Friday morning, this is the second such fire to break out near the same area in a week. The Mojave Incident fire was reported at about 10:25am,...
HESPERIA, CA

