Search for many suspects after man’s murder in Scarborough

Georgia officials have issued an amber alert for one-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is described as being in “extreme danger”.The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said the infant was last seen with Darian Javaris Bennett, and travelling in a black Honda Accord vehicle.According to WATL, Jaquari was taken around 11pm on Saturday, and authorities believe Mr Bennett has abducted the child.Levi's Call (GA’s #AMBERAlert) issued for 1 1/2 y/o Jaquari Bennett on behalf of Newton County S.O. The child is believed to be in a black Honda Accord, tag RGK4146 & last seen on Chandler Field Dr, w/ suspect Darian Javaris Bennett. Call 911 or Newton Co S.O. @ 706-717-9915. pic.twitter.com/q0XsfmoCKd— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 12, 2022More to follow ...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO