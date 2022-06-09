ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gas Prices Hike by $5 in 13 States and Counting

By Nation World News Desk
nationworldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices have risen to more than $5 a gallon in more than a quarter of the country and are expected to climb even higher as the summer travel season approaches. AAA price data on Tuesday showed that the statewide average for gas eclipsed the $5 limit in Maine, Massachusetts and...

nationworldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

US Senator says gas prices so high ‘it would be cheaper to buy cocaine’ and run everywhere

A US senator says gas prices have become so high that “it would be cheaper to buy cocaine” and run everywhere instead of Americans using their cars.Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana made the wisecrack as he discussed the historic high prices at the pump across the country, where a gallon of gas has now crossed the $5 per gallon threshold in 17 states.“President Biden continues to campaign for more economic chaos, meanwhile, I don’t know about where you live Jesse, but in my state, the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
City
Washington, IL
City
Washington, CA
Local
Arizona Traffic
State
Illinois State
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Washington, ME
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Maine Traffic
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Massachusetts State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Alaska State
Alaska Traffic
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Oregon, IL
Local
California Traffic
Motorious

Washington State Braces For $10.00 A Gallon Gas

And multiple stations nationwide are running out of fuel…. Back on May 17 we reported that AAA data indicated the national average price for gas hit $4.52. Here we are about a week out and that’s now a fading distant memory as the national average is $4.59. In other words, the price of gas looks to be going like a runaway freight train. That explains the reports out of Washington state that gas stations there are adding an extra digit to the digital displays on pumps. Yes, $10.00 a gallon gas looks to be a reality in the near future.
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

US gas prices aren’t almost $9, as Trump claimed

CLAIM: Gas prices in the U.S. have risen to almost $9 per gallon. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Gas prices in the U.S., while high, are on average much lower than $9 per gallon. The national average gas price is around $4.60 per gallon, while the state with the highest average is California at roughly $6.10, according to multiple estimates.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
AOL Corp

Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

Brace yourselves for more pain at the pump this summer. Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, according to AAA data, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska. California's gasoline prices continue to be significantly higher than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Refining#Gas Stations#Jpmorgan Chase
nationalinterest.org

Fear Realized: $8 a Gallon Gas at One California Station

It appears that for many American drivers, their worst nightmare has become a reality—forking over $8 for a gallon of gas. Per Fox Business, that’s exactly what is occurring at one gas station in Los Angeles, California. KTTV in Los Angeles reported that a Chevron station in downtown Los Angeles is charging customers more than $8 a gallon for regular gas causing many locals, unsurprisingly, to complain about the sky-high prices and price gouging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices spike every day this week, hit another record high Friday

(The Center Square) – Gas prices increased another 5 cents over night to reach yet another record high, marking another week where costs rose every day as economists worry about how consumer spending will impact the economy overall. Gas prices have jumped 14 cents in just the last three...
TRAFFIC
Breckenridge Texan

Petroleum analyst predicts national average for gas will reach $5/gallon

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 37.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.50/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
Autoweek.com

US Gas Price Average Nears $5.00 a Gallon

National gasoline price average rose to $4.94 a gallon on June 7, according to AAA, after reaching $4.62 during the Memorial Day weekend. Industry watchers disagree on when the national average will reach the $5.00 mark, though over a dozen states have already surpassed this price individually. A higher price...
TRAFFIC
thecentersquare.com

Colorado sees 11-cent increase in average gas price over the last week

(The Center Square) – The average gas price in Colorado has increased by 11 cents per gallon over the last week, according to the latest figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA). Colorado tied with Wisconsin for the largest weekly increase in the country, just ahead of states such...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy