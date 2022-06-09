ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘I feel like I’ve got the best job in the world!’ – Amy Lennox, the knockout star of Cabaret

By Tshepo Mokoena
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnqbF_0g58mv9700

Let’s get one thing straight: although Amy Lennox sings and is Scottish, she is not related to Annie Lennox. She is, however, used to people making the assumption. She laughs, remembering a breakfast radio appearance from 2016 on which the host kept referring to Annie, thinking it was her mum.

“I was half-asleep,” she says. “Then the penny dropped and – on live radio – I said: ‘Oh my God! You think my mum’s Annie Lennox.’ And the producers behind the glass went – she throws a hand up over her mouth and opens her eyes wide. “Everyone was flapping. I thought, ‘I’m going to let you sit on this. You deserve it.’” She laughs again. Sure, both Lennoxes are from Aberdeen. But Amy’s journey – from belting out Christina Aguilera and Whitney Houston songs in her bedroom to the West End – had nothing to do with nepotism.

There is one legacy she has to live up to, though: she is following Jessie Buckley’s Olivier-winning turn as Cabaret showgirl Sally Bowles in Rebecca Frecknall’s dynamic staging of the classic 1960s musical. Buckley and her Emcee, played by Eddie Redmayne, stepped aside in March for Lennox and Fra Fee, who is from Northern Ireland. Lennox wouldn’t normally step into a role first cast for another actor. “I don’t want to be put in a stifling position where I’m being told, ‘Stand here, do it like this’ – rather than originating a musical. It’s not how I work. It doesn’t get the best of anyone. I was always adamant about that.” A breath. “And then I thought, ‘Well, this does feel different.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OU7v1_0g58mv9700
Sleepwalking towards horror … Lennox as Bowles with Fra Fee’s Emcee. Photograph: Marc Brenner

Lennox is outspoken, chatty, fond of a giggle and sharing an opinion. We’re sitting in the bowels of London’s Playhouse theatre, to talk about how Frecknall (“Frecks” to Lennox) managed to persuade the star to take a recasting and propel her further into the spotlight. Lennox may not yet be a big name. But for the past 14 years she’s been in musicals, plays and on TV (she bowed out of Holby City earlier this year). Her cheeky, lascivious Bowles is like a jolt of electricity, and no doubt a sign of great things to come. How daunting was it to take over from Buckley? “Do you know what? I didn’t really have much time to think about it.” Her casting was confirmed, she says, and then “we started the following week. It was so fast.”

Lennox and Fee previously shared a stage in Belfast for 2015’s The Last Five Years , a two-hander musical charting the breakdown of a relationship. Cabaret was a completely different experience, given that Bowles and the Emcee barely interact. “We hardly saw each other in the rehearsal period,” she says. “It was very, very odd. I’d bump into Fra – and we were like passing ships. Bumping into him in Pret, I’d be like, ‘How was your week?’”

They’re both leads, though. It’s just that each speaks to a particular aspect of the story’s descent towards antisemitism and authoritarianism. Fra’s Emcee lulls you into a false sense of security, before slapping you across the face – look, Nazis! – and unravelling the freewheeling, booze-soaked world you’d come to understand. Lennox’s Bowles, meanwhile, blows through like a hurricane. She’s preening and cooing one moment, dressed in pink frou-frou taffeta for Don’t Tell Mama, then roaring through the title song the next, dishevelled and looking swamped in a man’s suit.

Off stage, I can see hints of Bowles’s frenetic drive in Lennox: the way she cracks herself up, gushes about her colleagues, and describes the breathlessness of her part. At the end of every performance, she says, “I just get spat out. It’s like a wipeout from flumes. Just” – she makes the sound of something shooting from a tube – “out! You’re done. I’m not having to conjure it because the show itself takes me there. It’s relentless.”

Lennox has built her stamina up over years, after falling in love with musicals at the age of 11. She remembers watching a TV documentary. “Proper stagey kids from London,” she says. They were maybe auditioning for Annie (she makes a retching sound). “And I thought, ‘Oh, what’s this?’” She wasn’t a child with pushy stage parents, though. Her mum was a solicitor, her dad the head of IT and communications for an oil firm. She had rebelled against ballet (mum’s idea) and singing (dad’s) before finding her way to musicals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8YT9_0g58mv9700
Olivier nomination … Lennox in rehearsal for Kinky Boots in 2015. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

“You don’t get that local opportunity that kids down in the south-east of England take for granted – because they’re so close to this hub that we’re in now.” She motions to the West End above our heads. “I didn’t have any of that.” In Aberdeen, it all felt “so far away that you don’t really have links”. Envy propelled her, though. After seeing those children on TV, and then failing an audition for the school musical, she joined a local am-dram group and was soon honing her acting and singing.

“I auditioned for the National Youth Music Theatre loads of times. I got recalled. Never got in. My poor dad would fly with me down to London. And I never got in. It was always because I would get to a song and panic.” Over time, she learned to take charge of her voice, landing Liesl in The Sound of Music at the London Palladium right out of drama school in Guildford. She’s since received an Olivier nomination for her Lauren in 2015’s Kinky Boots , plus stage credits in 9 to 5 The Musical, Lazarus , Legally Blonde and others.

A prop newspaper we use has the headline: ‘Russian invasion imminent’

When she started out, Lennox was often told she wasn’t playing roles “big enough”, as if only an exaggerated performance would resonate. But in one of her quieter moments in Cabaret, her Bowles expresses an apathy about her situation – sleepwalking into horror – that strikes a brutal chord today. “Politics,” her Sally asks, “what’s that to do with me?” “It’s bonkers. I don’t think [Cabaret’s writers John Kander and Fred Ebb] ever intended for it to feel so valid now. We like to think, as human beings in this society, we’re constantly moving forward, striving for excellence and this and that. But we’re not! If anything, we’re just driving ourselves towards absolute disaster and we all know it,” Lennox says.

She alludes to everything from deluded strongmen to the war in Ukraine, from reproductive rights for women to the general acceptance of a future more bleak than the recent past. “It’s like Groundhog Day – and there are quite a few moments in the show that do that,” she says. “There was a prop newspaper we were using and it said, ‘Russian invasion imminent’. And you go: ‘Oh God. Oh God. What the hell’s going on?’ We’ve got another Hitler over there. Some man that’s ” She stops herself. “I’d be interested to know how much more of an edge this show has because of what’s going on in Ukraine and in Russia. It’s just chilling. Absolutely chilling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpT4P_0g58mv9700
Lennox as Elly in Lazarus by David Bowie and Enda Walsh, directed by Ivo van Hove, in 2016. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Beyond the show’s depiction of fascism’s creeping rise, we discuss theatre’s post-lockdown stumble back into the light. Shortly before we speak, some of the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-budget Cinderella found out that their jobs were to be cut short , some via social media. “I think that’s deplorable,” says Lennox. “We’ve all been pushed to our limits [by the pandemic]. I don’t know the ins and outs of what happened. But didn’t someone consider, for a moment, the repercussions of the way it was dealt with?” (The Really Useful Group said it had made “every effort” to ensure cast members were notified of the the closure.)

Related: David Bowie’s Lazarus musical crash-lands in London – in pictures

She takes a breath, emerging sunnier. “It’s a crazy old thankless existence for so many people. I’m grateful. I feel like I’ve got the best job in the West End. Maybe even the world.” She laughs again. Bowles has taken over her life for the past couple of months – so much so that, on some days, Lennox has to refrain from speaking to preserve her voice, which makes for silent commutes back to Ramsgate from London with her husband, actor Tom Andrew Hargreaves.

There’s now a sign on her dressing room door, made by her colleagues after she’d been really tired at the start of her run. “You know the line when I’ve got my gin and I say, ‘I’m just not speaking today.’” She laughs. “I’ve got an ‘I’m just not speaking today’ sign on my door. I’ve only done that once. I’ve only not spoken once.” She laughs again. “It’s very hard. I’m not very good at it.”

• Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is booking at the Playhouse theatre, London, until 19 November .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni: ‘As a Black woman in acting, I’m fearless now’

Noma Dumezweni is enjoying growing older – hardly surprising when you consider how much success the 52-year-old actor has enjoyed in recent years. After two decades of alternating between well-received theatre roles and ephemeral guest spots on Casualty and Holby City (“I’d play a nurse here, a receptionist there”), she hit the big time in 2016 when cast as the adult Hermione Grainger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the stage play set 19 years after the events of the final novel in the series.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Film-maker Asif Kapadia: ‘I am a fan of social media. At least it gives people a voice’

The British film-maker Asif Kapadia grew up in north London and established himself with his 2001 debut The Warrior. In 2010 he made the documentary Senna, about F1 racing driver Ayrton Senna. It was followed by the Oscar-winning Amy Winehouse portrait Amy (2015) and Diego Maradona (2019). Kapadia’s television work includes documentary series The Me You Can’t See, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything and crime drama Mindhunter. This month he is guest curator at Sheffield DocFest.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fra Fee
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
David Bowie
Person
Eddie Redmayne
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepotism#In The World#Ins#Scottish
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Julie Andrews Reveals the Fate of Princess Diaries 3

Watch: Garry Marshall Talks "The Princess Diaries" in 2001. Julie Andrews is ready to wave goodbye to Queen Clarisse Renaldi for good. Though fans have been patiently waiting for a third Princess Diaries movie, the legendary actress believes the rumored royal follow-up will most likely never happen. "I think it...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film. Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Justin Bieber cancels shows after half of face left paralysed by virus

Justin Bieber has cancelled a series of shows on his latest tour after a virus caused “full paralysis” on one side of his face. The Canadian popstar said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear. He said he was suffering a “pretty serious” case in a video he posted to his Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

310K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy