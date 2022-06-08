ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Chubb on Nik Bonitto: ‘His get off is crazy’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos may have found something special with their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. With that final selection in the second round, they snagged Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto. One thing...

Axios

What Broncos Country is saying about the new owner

The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
The Spun

Broncos Talking With Peyton Manning: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning may soon officially reunite with the Denver Broncos. According to a report, the AFC West franchise is having discussions with Manning about an advisory role within the organization. If the two sides can come to an agreement, Manning could eventually become apart of the ownership group and own...
Yardbarker

Broncos Starter Makes Blunt Comment on Russell Wilson

Many of Russell Wilson's defensive counterparts default to effusive praise when asked about the Denver Broncos quarterback's mobility, on display during Organized Team Activities. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, for example, couldn't stop gushing. “It’s hard because when you think you have an angle on him, and he might spin out...
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Team led by Arkansas graduate set to purchase Denver Broncos

An Arkansas graduate and the heir to the fortune of the world’s largest retailer has agreed to buy the Denver Broncos. Rob Walton, a 1966 graduate of the University of Arkansas and the son of the late Sam Walton, the founder of Wal Mart, heads a group that has purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion dollars, which is the highest that anyone has paid for a professional sports franchise. reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following the purchase, Walton released a statement regarding the purchase of the NFL franchise: We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver...
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly On Track To Return To Denver

The Denver Broncos allowed Peyton Manning to continue his football career. No one gave him a chance after he needed spinal fusion surgery to continue playing the game. In return, the Pro Football Hall of Famer responded to the team’s trust by adding another Super Bowl to their collection.
