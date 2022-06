Was someone supposed to teach me my face shape at some point and tell me what I’m supposed to be doing with it as far as haircuts go? Because let me tell you, I either slept through that lesson (which is likely) or it didn’t happen at all. If you’re nodding your head and thinking, “same girl, same” and you’re on the hunt for the best haircuts for square faces, I’ve taken it upon myself to do the heavy lifting and reach out to a few stylists for their expert opinions and advice for all the square face (and round face) gals out there.

