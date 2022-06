Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. "I sold everything except SHIB and DOGE!": Jeremie Davinci. Jeremie Davinci, a well-known Bitcoin enthusiast, YouTuber and early crypto adopter, created quite a stir within both the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin communities with his recent tweet. He wrote that he sold everything except the two meme coins, SHIB and DOGE. However, Davinci soon rushed to explain that the post is "not exactly but kind of true," posting a cartoonish gif with “it was a joke” stated on it. In the last few days, both DOGE and SHIB have been trading intensely flatly, and news about the increased adoption of both coins as a means of payment cannot seem to cheer up the coins' prices.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO