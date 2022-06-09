Medical data breaches: How many records have been affected in Arizona?

PHOENIX — Arizona's public health officials say residents in certain counties should be more cautious about protecting themselves from the coronavirus due to a recent rise in infections. Maricopa County is now averaging about 1,200 cases of COVID-19 per day, placing the region at the "medium" risk level of...
PHOENIX – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, more than half of Arizona’s 15 counties are now at medium or high community levels for the virus, according to federal health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Apache and Navajo counties in the high COVID community...
Arizona egg producer Hickman Family Farms has opted to stop tours and double check its biosecurity program to minimize the chance of a bird flu outbreak. This week, state health officials confirmed the first cases in the Southwest of a bird flu that has led to the deaths of 37 million birds on commercial farms in the central and eastern U.S.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A company that recently settled a nearly $700,000 lawsuit over allegations it lied to the federal government is now providing health care to Arizona’s prison system, and its 34-thousand inmates. The Department of Justice accused NaphCare, Incorporated of violating the False Claims Act,...
Eight years in the Marine Corps did not make Patrick Baughman a gun enthusiast. Arizona did. After moving to Lake Havasu in 2014 and cycling through what he calls a series of “bum jobs,” Baughman realized that people in the local gun-owner community would pay him to clean their weapons, a skill he learned in the military.
A newly released state audit reveals shortcomings with the board that regulates naturopathic medicine in Arizona. The State of Arizona Naturopathic Physicians Medical Board issues licenses and certificates, resolves complaints and provides public information involving more than 2,200 practitioners. Naturopathic medicine often focused on drugless and nonsurgical methods. Auditors from...
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have confirmed the first cases in the Southwest of a bird flu that has led to the deaths of 37 million birds from commercial farms in the central and eastern U.S. The disease was spotted after tests by federal wildlife officials in three wild...
PHOENIX - An Arizona man is behind bars after he reportedly fired a flamethrower during several illegal street takeovers in California. Body camera video shows Phoenix Police's Street Racing Task Force taking Eric Hanshaw into custody. Hanshaw was arrested June 9 at a strip mall near 83rd Avenue and Lower...
(The Center Square) – Arizona lawmakers are in the final weeks of budget negotiations where they’ll decide how much of the state’s more than $5 billion surplus they want to contribute to what a new report estimates is more than $133 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. The...
YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's become more and more frequent reports of recalls involving food. But, in many cases, the recall comes after thousands if not tens of thousands of people have been hospitalized. So the Arizona Public Interest Research Group surveyed fifty of the country's top grocery chains...
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The more you travel, the more you realize the reward is sometimes the journey, not just the destination. For years, we exited Interstate 17 and drove along State Route 69 on the way to the Prescott area. But recently, we started noticing more and more businesses popping up along SR 69.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today announced protections under the Endangered Species Act for a rare wildflower found in Arizona and Mexico. The eryngo is an imperiled wetland plant with only four populations currently identified. According to a press release from the Center for Biological Diversity, the new protections...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a good rule of thumb to step outside and put your hand on the ground. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog. The Arizona sun can be unforgiving, especially for those afternoon walks with your pet. With triple-digit temperatures here, it may be time to adjust your walk schedule.
Ballot drop boxes have become the far right’s latest cause célèbre, the focus of unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud, but they are well-loved in one Arizona Republican stronghold.
