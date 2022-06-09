ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical data breaches: How many records have been affected in Arizona?

Arizona’s prison system hires controversial healthcare provider

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A company that recently settled a nearly $700,000 lawsuit over allegations it lied to the federal government is now providing health care to Arizona’s prison system, and its 34-thousand inmates. The Department of Justice accused NaphCare, Incorporated of violating the False Claims Act,...
Despite calls for reform, guns are still a growth industry in Arizona

Eight years in the Marine Corps did not make Patrick Baughman a gun enthusiast. Arizona did. After moving to Lake Havasu in 2014 and cycling through what he calls a series of “bum jobs,” Baughman realized that people in the local gun-owner community would pay him to clean their weapons, a skill he learned in the military.
Audit reveals unresolved complaints against Arizona naturopathic practitioners

A newly released state audit reveals shortcomings with the board that regulates naturopathic medicine in Arizona. The State of Arizona Naturopathic Physicians Medical Board issues licenses and certificates, resolves complaints and provides public information involving more than 2,200 practitioners. Naturopathic medicine often focused on drugless and nonsurgical methods. Auditors from...
Arizona lawmakers eyeing budget surplus to pay pension debt

(The Center Square) – Arizona lawmakers are in the final weeks of budget negotiations where they’ll decide how much of the state’s more than $5 billion surplus they want to contribute to what a new report estimates is more than $133 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. The...
Arizona woman, dog rescued 18 hours after falling into a canal

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
New report shows alarming data regarding food recalls in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's become more and more frequent reports of recalls involving food. But, in many cases, the recall comes after thousands if not tens of thousands of people have been hospitalized. So the Arizona Public Interest Research Group surveyed fifty of the country's top grocery chains...
Find the heart of Arizona along State Route 69

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The more you travel, the more you realize the reward is sometimes the journey, not just the destination. For years, we exited Interstate 17 and drove along State Route 69 on the way to the Prescott area. But recently, we started noticing more and more businesses popping up along SR 69.
