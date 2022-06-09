ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Officials say Delano Park vandalism only latest incident at city parks

By Wes Tomlinson Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eq03Z_0g58l32h00
Decatur police arrived at the Delano Park restrooms near the tennis courts Sunday morning to find $2,000 worth of damage caused by vandals. [COURTESY PHOTO] 

Vandals continue to target Decatur's parks, with a Delano Park restroom receiving an estimated $2,000 in damage Sunday.

Aaron Lang, maintenance supervisor at Decatur Parks & Recreation, said the city filed a police report Sunday regarding the condition of the restrooms near the tennis courts at Delano Park.

“Someone went in there and basically just wrecked it,” Lang said. “The paper towel dispensers had been knocked off the wall, the toilet paper dispensers had been knocked off the wall, the stall door was ripped off, and the back of the toilet was broken and thrown in the floor. Just kids being vandals.”

Lang said the men’s and women’s restrooms were vandalized, with more of the damage in the women’s room. He said in his 16 years with the department, park vandalism was nothing new.

“Usually every year when school lets out, we’ll have an uptick and then it’ll kind of die off for a little while and then we’ll have another random act of vandalism,” Lang said. “Basically, kids get bored and it is what it is.”

Kristin Propst of the Delano Park Conservancy said unattended youth who frequent the park could be potential culprits.

“They tend to do things that unsupervised youth do,” Propst said. “They have been destructive on several occasions.”

Lang said the restrooms at Wilson Morgan Park's Adventure Park playground, Delano Park and Rhodes Ferry Park remain unlocked all year around during daylight hours because of the parks' popularity, and most of the vandalism occurs at these parks.

Propst said earlier last week, a bronze plaque was damaged near the Delano Park children’s area by vandals. She said there have been six different vandalism incidents this year at the park and she has also seen excessive littering by some park guests.

“It’s sort of an ongoing thing just to keep the park the way we want it to be for those people who come to visit it with their families or for recreation or relaxation,” Propst said. “It’s just a challenge for us.”

Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said officers arrived at Delano Park at 10 a.m. Sunday. She said the total cost of damage to the restrooms was approximately $2,000 and police are treating the incident as a misdemeanor.

Cardenas-Martinez said the case is still under investigation and individuals should call Detective Jeffrey McRae at 256-341-4611 if they have any leads or tips.

Before the report was filed Sunday at Delano Park, Lang said the city filed a report in early spring on damages to a restroom near the Adventure Park playground at Wilson Morgan Park. Parks and Recreation officials suspect the damage was done by a homeless man who was living inside the restroom.

“He had apparently locked the door to the restroom so nobody could get inside,” Lang said.

Comments / 3

Related
weisradio.com

On-Going Police Presence Reported at Walnut Park School in Gadsden

Details are sketchy however the Gadsden EMA Facebook page contained the message saying “Please avoid the area of Walnut Park around the school. There is an ongoing police incident. All children at the school are safe. Please avoid that area and further information will be provided as needed.”. That...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Arab, Guntersville officers searching for person of interest following pursuit, shot fired

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple north Alabama agencies are searching for an Arab man on Friday morning following a failed traffic stop and an alleged shot at officers. Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam spoke with Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn on the incident. Sherman Nicholas Pierce, age 39 of Arab, has been identified as a person of interest, according to Chief Washburn.
ARAB, AL
WAAY-TV

2 injured, lanes blocked by Decatur wreck involving tractor-trailer

Decatur Police are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries on Beltline Road near Trinity Lane. Police say traffic is down to one northbound lane and one southbound, so drivers should seek an alternate route if possible. If not possible, expect delays and use extra caution in the area. An...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Man who shot at officers considered armed and dangerous

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab and Guntersville police are still trying to locate the person who shot at an officer during a chase on Friday. Sherman Nicholas Pierce from Arab is considered an armed and dangerous person and is wanted for attempted murder. Earlier Friday, patrol units, boats and a...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multi-vehicle wreck near Trinity Lane

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck on the Beltline near Trinity Lane on Friday. An adult and one child have been transported to Huntsville Hospital. At this time, one northbound and one southbound lane are closed. Drivers are advised to take an...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Adventure Park#Parks And Recreation#Vandals#Wilson Morgan Park
WAAY-TV

Athens Police seeking public's help locating suspect in gas theft

Rising gas prices are leading to more gasoline thefts. Athens Police are looking for the driver of a Chrysler 200. Police say the driver pumped $67.02 in gas Thursday at a business on Browns Ferry Street, then drove off without paying. They released a photo of the man Friday morning....
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Murder suspect who escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail back in custody

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office says Lisa Ann Fretwell is now back in custody. Fretwell was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office without incident around 8:20 Saturday night. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, Fretwell was found near, if not in, Franklin County. Chief Logan says...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Decatur Daily

New visitors center planned in Decatur

A $1.4 million visitors center planned for Decatur would have a museum and corporate meeting room, and negotiations for a potential site near the Tennessee River are ongoing, the CEO of Decatur Morgan Tourism said. Danielle Gibson said Thursday that she hopes to disclose the proposed site within three weeks,...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested following tip

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an individual running down the road in the Vinemont area on Wednesday, June 8.  Upon arrival, deputies located Christian Xavier Smith, 31, of Cullman running down the roadway.  It was determined that Smith had active warrants, was intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He was charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure (warrant) and a Violation of a Protection Order (warrant).  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence Police Department K9 retires

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department’s K9, Hercules, retired after six years with the department on Friday. Hercules began his career with Florence PD on March 29, 2016, after being donated to the department by Global K9 Protection Services. Hercules was partnered with officer Gina Butler after undergoing two years of training.
FLORENCE, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
172
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy