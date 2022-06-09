'Mark Twain Scholars' honored at event

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- The human jaw bone found in the Chemung River last May has raised many questions for law enforcement. On May 11th, the Chemung County Sheriff's Office was called after a boater located a human jaw bone just east of the Town of Chemung. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Elmira Police were back on the river, a few miles downstream from Elmira, looking for any additional remains. No additional remains were found during Thursday's search. The jaw bone is now undergoing DNA testing at a State Police crime lab.

