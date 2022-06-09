ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

'Mark Twain Scholars' honored at event

By Nick Quattrini
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local scholars from across the Southern Tier Region were honored Wednesday night. The 2022 "Mark Twain Scholars" were recognized as being the top five percent of their graduating class. The...

www.weny.com

NewsChannel 36

Senior at Horseheads High School Wins 23rd District Art Competition

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A senior at Horseheads High School has won the 23rd congressional district art competition. Emry Ardley is this year's winner and his charcoal drawing titled "Fallacy of War" was selected from several submissions. He was presented a certificate for the honor. The drawing will hang at...
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Cornell University rededicates Martha Van Ressler Hall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic for over two years, Cornell University held its rededication and ribbon cutting ceremony for Martha Van Ressler Hall Friday. The academic building, built more than 90 years ago, was the center of a 20-year redesign project which was completely...
ITHACA, NY
Elmira, NY
Education
City
Elmira, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning boys 4x800 meter relay team captures State Title

CICERO, N.Y. (WENY) - The Corning track team brought home another State Title on Friday night. The Corning boys 4x800 meter relay team, consisting of Gabe Cornfield, Ashton Bange, Jack Gregorski, and Tevin McLaren captured an NYSPHSAA State Title with a time of 7:49.70. This is the 5th State Title...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

"March For Our Lives" Rallies in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- "March For Our Lives” is a nationwide event, taking effect at two separate locations in the Southern Tier starting Saturday morning. People gathered together at Corning-Painted Post High School at 11:00 a.m. and Riverside Elementary School in Elmira at 2:00 p.m. In Corning, dozens...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Pathways, Inc. hosts annual fundraiser

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Pathways, Inc. hosted their annual fundraiser at the Corning Museum of Glass, this evening. The event had a 'Viva Las Vegas' theme with casino games, a raffle, door prizes and live music. The money raised at this fundraiser goes towards Pathways, Inc.'s support programs and services....
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Rockwell Museum hosts 'Print Your Pronouns' workshop

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- In honor of Pride Month, The Rockwell Museum in Corning hosted a workshop where guests could come and have their preferred pronouns printed on handkerchiefs or any goodies like T-shirts or bags that museum-goers brought from home. "The Rockwell is really proud and thrilled to participate...
CORNING, NY
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Mackenzie Brown
Person
Thomas Edison
NewsChannel 36

Montour Falls Fire Dept. kicks off Annual Festival & Parade of Bands

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Montour Falls Fire Department kicked off their Annual Festival & Parade of Bands starting Thursday evening. Carnival rides, snacks, raffles, live music, and prizes were available to the public. On Friday, Montour Falls firefighters will be serving Chicken BBQ on Seneca St. via drive-through or dine-in. The festival will conclude on Saturday with a cornhole tournament in the morning and a Parade of Bands following in the evening.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Horseheads native, Alli Richmond selected as First-Team ECAC All-Star

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WENY) - Horseheads native and Binghamton University senior, Alli Richmond has been named to the ECAC First-Team All-Stars at second base. The ECAC is an athletic conference that has 220 member institutions ranging from Maine to South Carolina across all NCAA levels. Richmond had a stellar season with...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Power restored on Elmira’s southside

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – More than 1,600 people on Elmira’s southside were without power Thursday morning, according to NYSEG. As of 10:20 a.m., NYSEG reported that power had been restored. NYSEG reported that as of 9:50 a.m. on June 9, 2022 there were 1,654 customers without power int he City of Elmira and the Town […]
ELMIRA, NY
#Elmira College#Elmira High School
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Owego Strawberry Festival

OWEGO, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're learning about the return of the Owego Strawberry Festival, back after a two-year hiatus!. The event is hosted by Historic Owego Marketplace, and is in its 40th year in 2022. This year's event is...
OWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

4 from Syracuse among NY’s biggest tax deadbeats; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for June 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 54. Cloudy, breezy, showers. 5-day forecast. POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FIERY CRASH: A police-car chase ended in a fiery crash near Oakwood Cemetery Monday evening. The car was being chased in connection with an ongoing investigation, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed Monday. There were two suspects in the car at the time, he said. (Video) (Screenshot courtesy Toni M. Horrace)
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Thomas Brooks

Thomas Brooks is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. There is an arrest warrant issued for Brooks. Brooks has failed to register as a sex offender. Brooks is 39 years old. Brooks has red hair and brown eyes. Brooks is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Education
NewsChannel 36

Human jaw bone found in Chemung River

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- The human jaw bone found in the Chemung River last May has raised many questions for law enforcement. On May 11th, the Chemung County Sheriff's Office was called after a boater located a human jaw bone just east of the Town of Chemung. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Elmira Police were back on the river, a few miles downstream from Elmira, looking for any additional remains. No additional remains were found during Thursday's search. The jaw bone is now undergoing DNA testing at a State Police crime lab.
CHEMUNG, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County gas station violates underage drinking laws

VERNON, NB.Y. (WWTI) — A business in Oneida County was found not in compliance with underage drinking laws during a recent Underage Drinking Initiative led by New York State Police. On June 8, State Police check 11 locations throughout Oneida County. According to State Police, Circle K located on...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida officials deem structure unsafe, order demolition

ONEIDA — The building at 140 Madison St. may soon stand no more. During Tuesday’s common council meeting, the council deemed the structure unsafe and ordered the property owner to demolish the structure within 90 days from June 8. After receiving a report by Oneida City Fire Marshal...
ONEIDA, NY

