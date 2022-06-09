Crews battle flames at Ticonderoga apartment building

WATERBURY — A Burlington man reported gas was stolen from his car’s gas tank on May 30 while it was in the Suncommon parking lot on Route 2 in Waterbury. Thomas Murphy, 31, reported he noticed his gas tank was drilled and emptied some time around 6:20 p.m. A red sedan was identified as a vehicle of interest (pictured here). Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about the owner of the sedan is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at the Berlin Barracks, 802-229-9191.

WATERBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO