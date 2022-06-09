Crews battle flames at Ticonderoga apartment building

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Everyone was able to quickly exit an apartment building Herkimer after a fire broke out Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to 200 S. Main St. around 11:30 a.m. The fire chief says the fire was confined to one apartment and appears to have started in...
A Vermont trooper accused of bias is raising concerns about the state’s Human Rights Commission and its practices. Our Dom Amato investigates. Stations along Williston and Shelburne Roads in Chittenden County were showing gas at $5.09 Wednesday. Vernal Biosciences gets $21 million for expansion. Updated: 6 hours ago. An...
TROY - There was an early morning scare on Friday at the Hudson River in Troy. Police and rescue crews responded to calls about a man underwater. It happened just before 8 a.m. near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. People started calling 911 about a person in the water under the dock.
WILLISTON — A 35-year-old woman from Morrisville was injured during a single-vehicle crash in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 9:10 a.m. According to the report, Jessica Walker was traveling north prior to the crash. Walker’s vehicle collided with the guardrail. As a...
SWANTON — A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a crash in Swanton on Monday. The crash, involving a motorcycle, took place on Vermont Route 78, near the intersection of Jonergin Drive, at around 2:50 p.m. According to the report, Nathan Tatro, 32, of Richford, hit the back of a...
EAST WALLINGFORD — A 69-year-old woman from Perkinvsille was involved in a single-vehicle crash in East Wallingford today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 103, east of Village Street, at around 9:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Cheryl Colby. According to the report, Colby was traveling east...
WEST RUTLAND — Police are still investigating after a fatal crash took place in West Rutland on Sunday. Authorities were notified a rolled vehicle was seen on Clarendon Avenue near the Clarendon Town line, at around 9:00 p.m. Police say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detective...
WATERBURY — A Burlington man reported gas was stolen from his car’s gas tank on May 30 while it was in the Suncommon parking lot on Route 2 in Waterbury. Thomas Murphy, 31, reported he noticed his gas tank was drilled and emptied some time around 6:20 p.m. A red sedan was identified as a vehicle of interest (pictured here). Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about the owner of the sedan is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at the Berlin Barracks, 802-229-9191.
WELLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash injured a pedestrian in the town of Wells Wednesday. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on North Street. Vermont State Police say Valentina Cassarino, 22, of Wells, hit another car, sending it off the west side of Route 30. That car then hit a parked pickup truck, which then hit a pedestrian.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While crews from D.A. Collins were working on the support beams of the Dunn Memorial Bridge, which connects Albany and Rensselaer, they heard a splash in the water below. One of the workers went to check out the noise when he encountered an unusual sight: a kitten in the Hudson River. […]
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is due in court Friday after police say they found him passed out inside a stolen car. Queen City officers arrested Marlon Taylor, 28, Thursday at about 7:30 p.m. on Weaver Street. Police say they found Taylor inside one of three cars stolen...
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A burglar steals several handguns from a home in the Northeast Kingdom. Vermont State Police say it happened between 8:30 a.m. and Noon Friday at 2338 Pepin Road in Brownington. Police say there was signs of forced entry -- and three handguns were taken. A Smith...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car fire they say was intentionally set last month. It happened around 5 a.m. on May 20th on Saint Paul Street. Surveillance footage shows a person approaching the car, pouring something onto the windshield, lighting a fire, and fleeing the scene.
A woman has died after her motorcycle collided with a companion’s bike in the Capital District. New York State Police said the woman was riding on the Northway in Saratoga County just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, when she attempted to change lanes near Curry Road in the town of Malta.
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic stop turns into a high-speed chase through nearly 70 miles of Vermont. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says around 9:15 a.m. Friday, a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Marshall at the St. Albans Bay State Park. Police learned Marshall had an outstanding...
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A baby is in the hospital after being seriously hurt during a two-car crash in Bennington. One person died after three people were thrown from a car. Bennington Police say it happened Tuesday on Route 7, south of the divide. Police say a speeding car collided...
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is in jail after police say he stole a white Dartmouth van from the hospital. It happened Wednesday at about 7:15 p.m. Weathersfield Police say Mitchell Horton, 24, sped off in the van on Interstate 91, got off at Exit 8 and went onto Route 131.
