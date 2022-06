On Saturday, June 18, join the pickle man, Scott Kaylin, at the inaugural Pickle Palooza at The Original Farmers Market for a pickle-eating contest featuring Owen Han and Eat It Katie, with a panel of judges including Romy Raves, Sami Udell of Wholesam, and Darren Bousman, to crown the winners on both quantity of pickles eaten and technique. There will be three different competitions for those feasting on Kaylin’s specialty pickles: savory, spicy and sweet.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO