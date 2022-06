The College Tour is coming to Adams State University the week of June 13, 2022. The program will tell the story of the University through the lens of its students. Hosted by Alex Boylan, 2002 winner of the Amazing Race, The College Tour is a television series by Emmy-nominated and multi-award-winning producers. The show is featured on Amazon and streaming platforms that can be accessed all over the world.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO