Weekly Spotlight

Radcliff will be full of knives, moonshine and music Saturday as the Kentucky Moonshine Festival begins. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 92 Bourbon Trace in what some have labeled as Radcliff’s “bourbon and blade district.” The event features live music from Juggernaut Jug Band, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and the Kentucky Cowhands. Food trucks and other vendors will be on-site during the festival. Also included is a knife show and, of course, moonshine.

RADCLIFF, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO