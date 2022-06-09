Weekly Spotlight

The city of Vine Grove is having a blast this summer. Soft rock band Pure Prairie League is performing Aug. 13 along with opener and singer-songwriter Josh Mitcham at Optimist Park at the Ewart Amphitheater. While the concert is free, preferred seating is for sale at $20 a seat. Vine...
Radcliff will be full of knives, moonshine and music Saturday as the Kentucky Moonshine Festival begins. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 92 Bourbon Trace in what some have labeled as Radcliff’s “bourbon and blade district.” The event features live music from Juggernaut Jug Band, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and the Kentucky Cowhands. Food trucks and other vendors will be on-site during the festival. Also included is a knife show and, of course, moonshine.
Government commodity foods distributed, 8-10 a.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 631 N. Miles St., E’town, for southern Hardin County residents. Proof of residence and self-certification of income eligibility required. POC: Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, 270-769-6997, or Helping Hand of Hope, 270-769-3092. Amateur Radio testing, registration at 9:30 a.m....
Rich Strike is getting his place of honor at the Kentucky Derby Museum and guests can relive the thrilling victory on the big screen. With his place is history cemented, the Kentucky Derby Museum is updating its exhibits. The museum’s signature 18-minute movie, The Greatest Race, now includes the upset...
Charles “Squack” and Betty Rose Jones of Vine Grove celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary June 1, 2022. They were married June 1, 1957, at St. Brigid Church, Vine Grove. They are both retired. They have three children, Belinda Jones of Connecticut and Becky Smith and Tony Jones, both...
Elizabethtown-based nonprofit Give 270 has partnered with United Way of Central Kentucky for Whiskey Wednesday raffles in June, July and August, according to a news release. Each week, Give 270’s Whiskey Wednesday will raffle off a full vertical of W.L. Weller by Buffalo Trace Distillery, a much sought after collection, the release said.
Patricia Ann Goodman, 68 years old, took her final breath on Sunday, June 5, 2022, while at home in Elizabethtown. “Wife to one. Mother to two. Nana to six. ‘Second mother’ to countless.”. Patricia was born in Mount Washington and graduated from East Hardin High School in 1972....
A community baby shower is set for this Thursday at the Hardin County Cooperative Extension Service office in Elizabethtown. The event, scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., is for pregnant women and women up to 60 days postpartum who reside in Hardin County. Amanda Clark of Communicare, an organizer for...
The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded at the Hardin Circuit Clerk’s office. • Stephanie Renee Elmahdy, 40, Elizabethtown, and Nathaniel Ray Guy, 35, Sonora. Married six years. • Memory Elaine Strickland, 36, Vine Grove, and Deedrick Marquis Stiff, 40, Vine Grove. Married four years. • Mitchell Alexander Sims,...
Steve and Janice Treadwell Burzlaff of Elizabethtown celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 4, 2022. They were married June 4, 1972, in Elizabethtown. They have five children, Beth Jackson and Ricky Burzlaff, both of Elizabethtown, Mary Bostic of Cincinnati, Ruth Martinez of Elizabethtown and Charlotte Schroeder of Dickson, Tennessee; and seven grandchildren.
With a little help from his grandmother, Casper Barbeau, 4, used a spray bottle Thursday to extinguish “fire” made of shaving cream to reveal numbers he was then asked to name. Casper and his grandmother, Tracy Lynn, were among multiple families this week taking advantage of Get Ready!...
Cristina Gladys Ryan, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was a member of American Legion, Eastern Star for many years and was an auxiliary member of the VFW. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Royce Ryan. Survivors...
Ten years into the Goodin family dream of starting a distillery, the family business is ready to announce a $4 million expansion of its operation in Radcliff. In addition to increasing its spirit production to as much as 1,000 barrels per year, Boundary Oak Distillery plans an enlarged, mechanized bottling operation and a rickhouse where the barrels can be stored as the bourbon ages.
A unique training event providing civilians an opportunity to further their career growth has come to Fort Knox for the first time, and already, it is scheduled to return. An Army Management Staff College mobile training team started its three-week Civilian Education System Intermediate Course on June 6. It is the first time the course has been offered at the installation.
Three area high school softball players will get to play alongside some of the state’s best next week. Central Hardin infielder Alyssa Gent, Meade County catcher Annabelle Knoop and Meade County outfielder Rylie Webb recently were selected to take part in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association East/West Junior/Senior All-Star series. The trio will play on the West Junior Team, which consists of fellow juniors from across Regions 1-8.
Two area high school baseball players were listed among the state’s best for the 2022 season earlier this week. Central Hardin sophomore Zak Spurrier and Elizabethtown junior Bryce Estes were included on the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State list, which was released Sunday. Spurrier was named Second Team All-State, while Estes was given an Honorable Mention selection.
The following building permit application information has been obtained from the Hardin County and Elizabethtown planning and development staff. The name of the applicant, address and use of permit are listed. • Shawn Murphy, 248 Rineyville Blvd., Rineyville. Use: Attached accessory structure. • Deborah Hancock, 350 Timbercrest Drive, Elizabethtown. Use:...
Bookings at the Hardin County Detention Center from 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday. • Anthony Raymont Anderson, 20, Louisville, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer; first-degree wanton endangerment; obstructed vision and/or windshield; first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance — methamphetamine.
A right-of-way informational meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 23 at Meade County RECC’s Brandenburg office at 1351 Highway 79. A release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the meeting will provide information on proposed safety and mobility improvements of Ky. 79 from Ky. 144 to Ky. 313 and to share information concerning engineering plans, the right-of-way acquisition process and the anticipated schedule for right-of-way activities.
Recent cost of living increases have many consumers looking for places they can save money. Now, as steeper prices also have affected utility bills, the Fort Knox energy team is offering tips for lowering energy consumption around the house. Director of Public Works Jason Root and Fort Knox energy manager...
