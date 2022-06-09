Photo gallery: Johnson City Doughboys at Kingsport Axmen

GREENEVILLE — Apparently, a short drive down Highway 11E was all the Johnson City Doughboys needed to get their Appalachian League baseball season on track. After starting the season with eight straight losses, the Doughboys defeated the Greeneville Flyboys 6-1 for their second straight win Saturday at Pioneer Park.
June 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily times, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of June 11 reported, “The Southern Industries Company, of Baltimore, which invested $100,000 recently in iron ore lands in Unicoi county (sic), are now trying to get control of the Carnegie blast furnace at this place. If they succeed in the matter they will operate the furnace in connection with their mines in Unicoi county (sic).”
(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region. Saturday, June 11 What: American Heritage FestivalWhere: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill RoadWhen: Saturday and SundayMore information: CLICK HERE What: Free Fishing Day in TennesseeWhere: […]
Judy Lyle Shelton, age 80, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at American House Assisted Living Community in Johnson City, Tennessee, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness. Judy was born to Gordon and Peggy Lyle in Johnson City, Tennessee, on February 2, 1942. She was known as the “silver...
KINGSPORT - Harold Delane Tate, 87, passed away peacefully in the early hours on June 9th in Kingsport, Tennessee. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com for service information and to leave an online condolence for the family.
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The Sullivan County Public Library System is now accepting applications for its board of trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget and planning processes. Contact Library Director Megan Hopkins at 423-279-2716 or email slclibrarydirector@gmail.com for details.
UNICOI - Jerry Kenneth Perkins, 78, Unicoi, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living Community, Johnson City, following a lengthy illness. Jerry was a Johnson City native and son of the late Homer S. and Alta D. Vanover Perkins. He was a 1962 graduate of Happy Valley High...
BRISTOL – Those in the tourism industry are accustomed to showcasing the best of their city and community. But this year, as it has for the past 25 years, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association’s Pinnacle Awards honored the people behind tourism throughout the region. “This year we’re celebrating...
KINGSPORT — The City of Kingsport has awarded the bid for a signal reconstruction project at one of the busiest intersections in town, according to a press release. City officials said work is scheduled to begin later this summer at the intersection of Stone Drive and Clinchfield Street. Currently,...
Tammy Kunselman, owner of the Farmhouse in the Valley, shares with us all the details of the “Day in the Country” vendors event happening Saturday June 18th!. For more information check out Facebook-Farmhouse in the Valley.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over a year after it was closed, the iconic swinging bridge at Kingsport’s Riverfront Park is open once again. The city announced Friday that repairs to the bridge have been completed, and it is open for pedestrian use. The bridge was closed in May 2021 after city maintenance crews discovered damage […]
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For many in the Tri-Cities, the only thing separating them from homelessness is one truly bad day. At the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH), each day’s mission is to build a support network that keeps that bad day from turning into a tragic story on the streets. As the […]
Sullivan East had an edge on the volleyball and basketball competition during the 2021-22 school year. And that edge was Jenna Hare. But perhaps the best news for the Lady Patriots is there is more to come. “She will still be bringing it for another year, and we are pretty...
GREENEVILLE — As the old saying goes, the ninth time is the charm. The Johnson City Doughboys snapped their eight-game losing streak and notched their first win of the season on Friday night with a 10-1 drumming of the Greeneville Flyboys at Pioneer Park. In the battle of the...
BLUFF CITY - Jerry Clyde Smith, age 74, of Bluff City passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at The JCMC. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William Clyde and Lillian Ruth (Nichols) Smith. Jerry was a United States Veteran who served his country four years in the Air...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dirt moving just off the Boones Creek exit of Interstate 26 is in preparation for Mountain Commerce Bank’s (MCB) new Tri-Cities corporate headquarters, the bank’s CEO told News Channel 11 Friday. Bill Edwards said the growing bank has held onto 5 acres of prime land on Memory Gardens Drive for […]
