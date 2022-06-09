Photo gallery: Johnson City Doughboys at Kingsport Axmen

June 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily times, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of June 11 reported, “The Southern Industries Company, of Baltimore, which invested $100,000 recently in iron ore lands in Unicoi county (sic), are now trying to get control of the Carnegie blast furnace at this place. If they succeed in the matter they will operate the furnace in connection with their mines in Unicoi county (sic).”

