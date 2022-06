The Los Angeles Dodgers took the rubber match of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on the South Side Thursday afternoon. It was a strange, eventful loss that White Sox fans and baseball observers across the country will remember for quite some time. The Sox took an early 4-0 lead but some questionable decisions from the dugout saw them lose by a final score of 11-9.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO