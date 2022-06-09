Friday Family Fun Walk on June 10

Food Giveaway Events, which help those in need of food assistance, will be continuing throughout the summer according to Montgomery County’s website. According to the event website, the information for this weekend is as follows:. -East County Hub Food Distribution at East County Community Recreation Center: June 11 from...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland dance company is celebrating Black representation with a premiere dance concert.
Grace Johnson, the owner of Neema Dance Collective, has made it her mission to break barriers in the industry. The Prince George’s County-based company is working to highlight the importance of visibility and representation in the arts.
The owner said it’s important for her to create a space where dancers can be themselves, surrounded by others just like them.
“Dance is for everyone. It doesn’t have an age or color or anything,” Johnson said.
This Sunday, dancers from the collective will host “Melanin,” their annual Spring concert. =
Volunteers are needed to help members of the Bowie Green Team as they cleanup their garden at Belair Meadows, a lovely open park area on Belair Drive. The garden is actually known as a Monarch Waystation because it attracts monarch butterflies, among other pollinators! Learn about what plants are best for these types of gardens, ask questions, interact with the Green Team members, and even take home your very own plant. You do not need to register for this event.
The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
EDGEWATER, Md. – He had a sudden inspiration while on the way to visit his grandkids, Jeffrey Chandler of Edgewater told Lottery officials. Doughnuts. His decision to pick up doughnuts for them produced a win-win situation for the family. The kids got a sweet treat and he got a sweet $96,879 FAST PLAY prize.
Enjoy a free Sunday evening concert performance by the 60's group "Back Pages Band" on Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m. in front of the Robert V. Setera Amphitheater at Allen Pond Park. Our Sunday Summer concerts are held through Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Attendance is free and...
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share for the regular fix please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. AdoPtville is run by a volunteer who compiles these pets weekly from local shelters.
WASHINGTON - Pharrell Williams announced Friday that he is giving away free tickets to his Something in the Water 2022 festival to all D.C. high school seniors. The recording artist and songwriter made the announcement Friday with a video on Instagram. "Congrats to this year's D.C. high school graduates on...
WASHINGTON - With Pharrell’s Something in the Water Music Festival less than one week away, there’s a lot of excitement about the star-studded lineup, however, there’s also some concern about safety. FOX 5 spoke exclusively to one of the private security firms that will work alongside law...
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Pride is bursting all over the District of Columbia with major events like the Capital Pride Parade returning this weekend after being cancelled during the pandemic’s peak. There are signs of support on seemingly every block along the U Street corridor, and businesses marketing...
When you are craving some mouth-watering seafood in the nation’s capital, it doesn’t always have to cost you an arm and a leg. You just need to do a little bit of research to find a number of hidden gems in town. Or you can simply rely on the research The DC Post has already done for you. These are the best seafood restaurants in Washington DC.
Wendy's fans in Maryland are in for a great treat as the fast food chain offers free meals to customers who dine at their newly remodeled locations, officials say. The first 100 customers to dine at the remodeled Baltimore and Anne Arundel County locations will receive free food for a year, according to the Wendy's officials.
The Rev. Dr. P.M. Smith, Pastor of Huber Memorial Church shared memories of his childhood, recalling a conversation that took place more than 60 years ago, involving him, his junior high school counselor, and his mother. “I went to a totally segregated school system…secondhand furniture…secondhand facilities, but first-class teachers,” recalled...
March For Our Lives will be returning this weekend to Washington, DC, in the wake of the recent mass shooting seen throughout the country. Marchers include Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. She joined Cheddar News to discuss the importance of the march and activism in general. "I just think that it's so important to have these rallies because we need to demand to our leaders and politicians that they pass legislation and that and we actually need to see action," she said.
The City of Bowie will host a paper shredding and Styrofoam recycling event at the Public Works Solid Waste/Recycling parking lot located at 16300 Annapolis Road on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The City of Bowie will host a paper shredding and Styrofoam recycling event at...
A Brooklyn, N.Y., mother is desperate to locate her 23-year-old daughter, who has not returned from a May 1 trip she took to Washington, D.C. TiJae Baker, an art major in college, travelled to D.C. by train after accepting a job making posters for a woman she had met online.
WASHINGTON (7News) — March For Our Lives, a group founded to eliminate gun violence following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, will be holding hundreds of events across the nation on Saturday, June 11, 2022 -- including a rally, right here, in Washington D.C.
“To celebrate the DC Class of 2022, XQ Institute and SOMETHING IN THE WATER will give a free pass to SOMETHING IN THE WATER to every high school senior in DC – over 4,000 students. The festival created by visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, Pharrell Williams will feature a diverse lineup Juneteenth weekend, June 17-19 in Washington D.C.
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Maryland Police departments put out a statewide alert on June 8th seeking the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl from Prince George’s County. Eyewitnesses last reported seeing young Breyanna Streeter, 15, on Sunday June 4th in the small town of Brandywine, Maryland, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, and a pair of Jordan shoes.
It's expected to be a jampacked weekend in Washington, D.C., with several big events including March for Our Lives and Capital Pride. This all comes as D.C.-area first responders are already on alert for other possible demonstrations related to the Supreme Court or the congressional hearings about Jan. 6. D.C....
