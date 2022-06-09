Sound Off for June 9, 2022

On his watch

When I’m at work and one of my crew gets hurt, whether it’s my fault or not, it’s on my watch. It’s my responsibility and, therefore, my fault. Think of this next time you are too quick to say high gasoline prices and inflation are not the president’s fault. It’s happening on his watch.

Messed up

The president is to blame for high oil prices. As soon as Biden came into office, he set the tone for his progressive agenda. He is no friend of the oil industry and is pushing the global warming, so-called “clean energy” path -- and the heck with all those who are not convinced. Technology is just not there yet. Nor the price. He and his climate fanatics really messed up on this one.

Seeking answers

I questioned my water bill last month because it was two times my normal rate. I got no reply, but the bill is back to its normal rate this month. No customer service?

Just a show?

Putin’s public rallies in Russia during his invasion of Ukraine are a carefully choreographed display of patriotism patterned after the political rallies of his admirer, Donald Trump.

Use of knives

Comparing knives to military grade guns is ridiculous. Yes, knives can be used as weapons as can cars, baseball bats, frying pans, etc. The difference is those things are made for practical uses, not as weapons. Guns are made specifically for only one reason, to kill. They have no other use and should have reasonable restrictions placed upon the people who can purchase them.

Costly mistake?

How were two million illegal immigrants able to enter the U.S. last year after Trump built that wall to stop them? Either that number is wrong or that wall was a huge and costly mistake.

Happening elsewhere

Ocean Springs isn’t the only place where golf carts are a problem.

