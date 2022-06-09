ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Sound Off for June 9, 2022

By Sun Herald readers
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USdaK_0g58fQep00

On his watch

When I’m at work and one of my crew gets hurt, whether it’s my fault or not, it’s on my watch. It’s my responsibility and, therefore, my fault. Think of this next time you are too quick to say high gasoline prices and inflation are not the president’s fault. It’s happening on his watch.

Messed up

The president is to blame for high oil prices. As soon as Biden came into office, he set the tone for his progressive agenda. He is no friend of the oil industry and is pushing the global warming, so-called “clean energy” path -- and the heck with all those who are not convinced. Technology is just not there yet. Nor the price. He and his climate fanatics really messed up on this one.

Seeking answers

I questioned my water bill last month because it was two times my normal rate. I got no reply, but the bill is back to its normal rate this month. No customer service?

Just a show?

Putin’s public rallies in Russia during his invasion of Ukraine are a carefully choreographed display of patriotism patterned after the political rallies of his admirer, Donald Trump.

Use of knives

Comparing knives to military grade guns is ridiculous. Yes, knives can be used as weapons as can cars, baseball bats, frying pans, etc. The difference is those things are made for practical uses, not as weapons. Guns are made specifically for only one reason, to kill. They have no other use and should have reasonable restrictions placed upon the people who can purchase them.

Costly mistake?

How were two million illegal immigrants able to enter the U.S. last year after Trump built that wall to stop them? Either that number is wrong or that wall was a huge and costly mistake.

Happening elsewhere

Ocean Springs isn’t the only place where golf carts are a problem.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ocean Springs, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
193
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy