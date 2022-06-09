Rosario’s big night leads Chihuahuas to 14-7 win over Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six runs in a 10-batter seventh inning Wednesday and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 14-7. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Eguy Rosario went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs for El Paso. All four of Rosario’s hits drove in at least one run. Chihuahuas left fielder Esteury Ruiz hit his first career Triple-A home run in the fourth inning.

Designated hitter Kyle Martin went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in his first career Triple-A game on the day he joined the Chihuahuas roster.

El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and has reached base in 13 of his last 20 plate appearances. Liberato has nine extra-base hits in his last eight games. Chihuahuas starter Ryan Weathers allowed five earned runs in 6.2 innings in his longest start since May 4.

Game three will be at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday in the Duke City.

