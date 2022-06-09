ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Rosario’s big night leads Chihuahuas to 14-7 win over Isotopes

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Zq8Z_0g58fFC400

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six runs in a 10-batter seventh inning Wednesday and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 14-7. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Eguy Rosario went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs for El Paso. All four of Rosario’s hits drove in at least one run. Chihuahuas left fielder Esteury Ruiz hit his first career Triple-A home run in the fourth inning.

Designated hitter Kyle Martin went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in his first career Triple-A game on the day he joined the Chihuahuas roster.

El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and has reached base in 13 of his last 20 plate appearances. Liberato has nine extra-base hits in his last eight games. Chihuahuas starter Ryan Weathers allowed five earned runs in 6.2 innings in his longest start since May 4.

Game three will be at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday in the Duke City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

New charge against man who dismembered, decapitated man

The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, Scot D. Key, announced that the Otero County Grand Jury returned a True Bill on June 7, 2022, against Steven Gonzalez, age 30, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, for the murder and dismemberment of Eddie Artiaga Jr., of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Rockies on home winning streak

LINE: Padres -224, Rockies +185; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak. San Diego has a 16-11 record in home games and a 36-22 record overall. The Padres are 19-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
numberfire.com

Sam Huff not in Rangers' Saturday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Huff is being replaced behind the plate by Jonah Heim versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 60 plate appearances this season, Huff has a .339 batting average with an .812 OPS, 1...
ARLINGTON, TX
KTSM

Man charged with murder of woman at a Socorro cantina

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, a man has been charged with murder at a Far East El Paso County bar. EPCSO said Socorro police officers arrived at Cynthia’s Cantina, located at 11400 Gateway Boulevard in Socorro, around 6:20 Friday morning where they […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Woman’s body found outside Far East El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police department responded at approximately 6:00 a.m. to a call reporting an unresponsive woman at Cynthia’s Cantina at 11400 Gateway East. Officers on scene concluded that a female in her 40’s was deceased   SDP was assisted by the El Paso Sheriff’s Office major Crimes Unit. They believe […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 arrested after leading police in a vehicle and foot chase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police announced Friday the arrests of two men and a woman who led them on a miles-long chase Wednesday night. According to authorities, at approximately 9 p.m Wednesday , June 8, Auto Theft detectives were conducting surveillance when they saw the three people, identified as Wesley Stubbs, Catya […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weathers
KTSM

Motorcyclist killed in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcyclist is dead after running a red light at a Northeast El Paso intersection. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the wreck happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday night, at the intersection of Transmountain Drive and Gateway South. EPPD’s investigation revealed that a 2006 Kawasaki […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

MUST SEE: ‘Gustnado’ captured in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Incredible video captured of a ‘Gustnado’ in Far East El Paso is making its rounds on social media. KTSM’s Weather Authority along with the National Weather Service has confirmed this video is real. This is the best defined gustnado recorded in El Paso from the dust swirling in the bottom […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Covid concern halts Gaytan murder trial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just a day after the dismissal of a charge in the Erica Gaytan murder trial, the entire proceedings come to a halt due to Covid-19. A statement released Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office announced that the trial would be in recess until June 21 due to a “possible […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albuquerque Isotopes#Big Night#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Unexpected twist during Wednesday’s testimony in Gaytan murder trial

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Erika Gaytan murder trial continued on Wednesday, where there were more witnesses and videos prepared for the jury. On Wednesday, a video was shown of the accused, Ricardo Marquez, being interrogated by an El Paso Police officer on December 4th, 2019. In this video, he was arrested for Gaytan’s […]
KTSM

Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Heat Advisory issued all weekend long!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! We finally made it to the end of the workweek! Well we got to see the best-defined gustnado ever recorded in El Paso yesterday afternoon in the East side! The National Weather Service did confirm it was real. It does have the strength and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a shooting in Central El Paso that left one person with serious injuries. EPPD officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night, along the 3800 block of Manchester, shortly after 9 p.m. No other details, other than the unnamed victim was taken to […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Colorado on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rodgers will move to the bench on Friday with Jose Iglesias starting at shortstop. Iglesias will bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 7.8...
DENVER, CO
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy