Fun Fridays for Teens: Tiny Art Day

As buoyant as bouncy castles and as shiny as their creator’s ruddy cheeks, George Ezra singles have become unofficial summer anthems since the big-voiced 29-year-old first emerged with 2013’s Budapest. And though there’s nothing on this third album to quite beat 2018’s chart-topping Shotgun in terms of big-hearted joy, the opening salvo of Anyone for You and Green Green Grass come close. While the former skips around a jubilant piano riff and an arms-aloft chorus, the latter ups the tempo with a lithe, club-ready bassline.

