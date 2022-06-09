ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Netflix Announces New Junji Ito Anime Series 'Maniac: Tales of the Macabre'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and Junji Ito have announced their upcoming anime series Maniac: Tales of the Macabre. Unveiled during the streamer’s ongoing Geeked Week, the show will adapt 20 of the Japanese horror mangaka’s stories for the first time ever — three of them...

These are the only 2 Netflix original series that matter right now

Ozark is still hanging on. For 10 weeks now, the fourth and final season of the buzzy, critically acclaimed Netflix original series — which dropped its final set of episodes on the streamer on April 29 — has been among the Top Netflix shows worldwide now for a whopping 10 weeks. This week, however, according to the streamer’s just-released weekly global Top 10 data, it’s got a serious challenger, posting some strong numbers.
'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
Netflix picks up record-breaking horror movie hit​​

Netflix looks like it's pushing to have its next big foreign-language mega-hit next month, as it has snapped up international release rights for the Taiwanese horror film Incantation. Released in its home territory in March, Incantation is currently the highest-grossing film in Thailand out this year, and the biggest-earning Taiwanese...
‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.
‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Date Announced, First Look Images Released

Six different stories, one Dead world: AMC will tell new Tales of the Walking Dead in the episodic anthology series set within the walker apocalypse of The Walking Dead Universe. On Monday, the network announced the third Walking Dead spinoff series will premiere Sunday, August 14, on AMC and AMC+. After premiering a Tales of TWD teaser trailer highlighting the return of The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton as Alpha of the Whisperers, AMC has released first-look images from the series featuring the Dead debuts of Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, and more.
Producer of “Blasphemous” Film ‘Lady of Heaven’ Says Protests Brought “Huge Publicity,” Discusses On-Screen Portrayals of Prophet Muhammad

An under-the-radar historical feature became headline news in the U.K. this week after it was pulled from two major cinemas chains. Cineworld, followed by Showcase, canceled all screenings of The Lady in Heaven after protests by Muslim groups took place outside cinemas in several British cities. In a statement, Cineworld said that its decision was made to “ensure the safety of our staff and customers.” Written by Islamic scholar and cleric Sheikh Al-Habib, and from first-time feature director Eli King, The Lady of Heaven — which already had a five-week theatrical run in the U.S. without any upset — looks to tell...
“A Dinosaur”: ‘Doctor Who’ Star Christopher Eccleston Calls White, Middle-Aged Actors “Industry Pariahs”

Click here to read the full article. British actor Christopher Eccleston believes that white, middle-class, male, straight actors like him are “the new pariahs of the industry.” The 58-year-old former star of Doctor Who and many other British TV shows over a 30-year career told Times Radio, “Quite rightly I’m a dinosaur now. I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male, and I’m straight. We are all seen through the lens of Harvey Weinstein et al. And I can feel that the opportunities are shrinking, as they should do. “I’ve lived off the fat of the land for 30 years of my career, but...
Hulu Releases First Look at New Mike Tyson Series

A new Mike Tyson limited series is coming to Hulu, and a first look trailer has been released. The trailer of MIKE shows Tyson in different phases of his life, and Hulu also announced that the eight-episode series will premiere on Aug. 25. Trevante Rhodes, who starred in the hit film Moonlight, portrays Tyson in MIKE.
Jenny Han Series ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Ahead of Season 1 Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

“When I decided to adapt ‘Summer’ for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” said Han. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”
Where to Watch and Stream Cult of Chucky Free Online

Cast: Fiona Dourif Brad Dourif Alex Vincent Jennifer Tilly Michael Therriault. Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane, Nica Pierce is convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when the psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic "Good Guy" doll with a familiar face, a string of new, grisly deaths leads Nica to wonder if she isn't crazy after all.
