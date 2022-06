A plan to develop the parking lot adjacent to the historic Old Depot Hotel is getting a new lease on life, with real estate firm Stonelake Capital Partners behind the wheel. The project at 504 East Fifth St., which includes both a high-rise residential building and rehabilitation of the neighboring landmark, came before the Historic Landmark Commission last Wednesday for a certificate of appropriateness. After receiving the green light from commissioners, the project will proceed to the Design Commission later this month.

