ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, CO

First responders talk about Hayman Fire 20 years later

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — On June 8, 2002, firefighters Mike Berg and Peter Anderson were sent to Lake George in Park County to watch over a small fire that quickly exploded into the largest that Colorado had ever seen. "The big surprise for us was just how quick...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Homicide investigation at a Colorado Springs Walgreens Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large law enforcement presence at a Colorado Springs Walgreens Saturday night. 11 News first learned about the incident on the northwest side of the city north of Ute Valley Park just before 7 p.m. When our crews arrived at the store in the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard, crime tape was up in the parking lot and the store was closed to the public.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

When Will Coloradans Learn to Leave Wildlife Alone?!

First of all, I know this plea doesn't apply to all of you. Hopefully, it doesn't apply to most of you. However, there's a reason why wildlife officials are constantly reminding us to stay away from wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued another warning last month after a cow...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Orphaned calf found after moose attack in Colorado

NEDERLAND, Colo. — An orphaned moose calf has been found after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were forced to shoot its mother after an attack on a couple and their dog. The 3-day-old calf was found near the town of Nederland, Colorado, not far from where its mother injured...
NEDERLAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Roxborough Park, CO
County
Park County, CO
City
Lake George, CO
Park County, CO
Crime & Safety
i-70scout.com

Colorado Introduces Changes to Bike Laws

(COLO) – As a reminder for Colorado Bike Month, motorists should be aware that a new bill was signed into Colorado law this past April that may change the behaviors of bicyclists and other human-powered vehicles. The new rule has been termed the “Safety Stop,” and it applies to bicycle riders and other low-speed conveyances, such as electrical assisted bicycles, and electric scooters.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Missing couple not lost – just 'off the grid' camping in Colorado

Authorities in the San Luis Valley area called for a widespread search for a missing couple from Arkansas after family members expressed concern that they had not heard from them for several days during a trip to Colorado. With family members believing something may be wrong, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations issued an 'endangered missing' alert and law enforcement asked the public if they had seen the couple's unique camper set-up.
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Southern Colorado coal accident victims identified

DENVER (AP) — Two men who died after they were buried in a coal slide at a Colorado electricity generating plant last week have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner said that Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Philip Roberts, 36, of Canon City, died in the accident at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, according to The Denver Post.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#First Responders#Fire Engines#The Hayman Fire#Red Rocks
CBS Denver

Colorado Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers: ‘We Aren’t Different Than Anybody Else’

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Christopher Leonard Located After Shooting In El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they located a shooting suspect after a search on Saturday. Christopher Leonard was wanted in a shooting that happened in the area of 6100 Chaps View in Fountain. Christopher Leonard (credit: El Paso County) UPDATE 6/11/22 3:43 PM: suspect has been found. Information will be released as the investigation allows. https://t.co/v9BJJR8pgF — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 11, 2022 Leonard, 43, is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, 300 pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants. He was driving a grey 2012 Dodge Ram with license plate number CBE-068. A shooting occurred in area of 6100 Chaps View located in Fountain, CO. (Midway near Pueblo) suspect: Pictured: White Male, Christopher Leonard 6’1” 300 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, red shirt, black pants driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram: plate CBE068. STAY AWAY FROM AREA https://t.co/QP84MRmLck pic.twitter.com/UFpvxIi6Pk — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 11, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Trapped parties freed from crash at Austin Bluffs and Union

UPDATE: The trapped parties were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital just before 1 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped individuals. CSFD tells the public to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and North Union. The fire department is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
9NEWS

Colorado rafting companies hope for 'normal' summer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The last few years have been tough on a lot of industries, and that includes Colorado's rafting companies. They've been disrupted by the pandemic, fires, and in some cases, mudslides during the summertime. “I guess that’s part of the business you have to go with...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy