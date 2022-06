Want some ambience to go with your food? No problem. Dining out isn’t just about the food on the plate. It’s about attentive service, sexy lighting, elegant cutlery, a bathroom with a playful décor, and a million other variables that can transform dinner out into an exceptional experience. In short: serious vibes. Here are 20-plus restaurants serving up a memorable night out.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO