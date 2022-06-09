Class 5A-7A All-Area softball: Athens’ Travis Barnes named coach of the year

Athens softball coach Travis Barnes and his daughter Charlie celebrated a state championship together in May. [DAVID ELWELL/DECATUR DAILY]

Travis Barnes has been a softball head coach for 17 years.

After coming close to a state championship several times, Barnes finally got his hands on a state championship trophy last month when the Golden Eagles won the Class 6A championship.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of luck involved in winning a state championship,” Barnes said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. Everything seemed to come together for us this year.”

The Athens Golden Eagles won the Class 6A state championship in Barnes’ first season back as softball coach. He was an assistant coach for Thad Prater last season. When Prater left to coach in Tennessee, Barnes took charge of a program that had advanced to the state tournament last year and returned several key players.

Barnes had first coached at Cherokee County where he had two teams finish runner-up. In addition to coaching softball at Athens, he had also coached baseball.

Because of the experience of last season, Barnes knew from the start what would motivate this year’s team.

“Our goal was always about winning a state championship,” Barnes said. “One of the first things I did was to go online and design a state championship ring. I printed out a picture of it and hung it up in the locker room. I wanted our players to see it every day.”

The Golden Eagles opened the season ranked No. 1 and stayed on that perch through most of the season. In the postseason, Athens swept through the area tournament with a 3-0 record, dominated in the North Regional going 4-0 and danced through the state tournament with a 4-0 record.

Athens (42-10) finished the season like it started at the top with the school’s first softball state championship since 2010.

“Athens is a great place to coach and live,” Barnes said. “I’m glad we could bring back another championship.”

Even better, Barnes got to share the state championship trophy with his daughter Charlie, an eighth-grader on the team.

“That made it even more special,” Barnes said.