ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Class 5A-7A All-Area softball: Athens’ Travis Barnes named coach of the year

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ui3qU_0g58bH6M00
Athens softball coach Travis Barnes and his daughter Charlie celebrated a state championship together in May. [DAVID ELWELL/DECATUR DAILY]

Travis Barnes has been a softball head coach for 17 years.

After coming close to a state championship several times, Barnes finally got his hands on a state championship trophy last month when the Golden Eagles won the Class 6A championship.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of luck involved in winning a state championship,” Barnes said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. Everything seemed to come together for us this year.”

The Athens Golden Eagles won the Class 6A state championship in Barnes’ first season back as softball coach. He was an assistant coach for Thad Prater last season. When Prater left to coach in Tennessee, Barnes took charge of a program that had advanced to the state tournament last year and returned several key players.

Barnes had first coached at Cherokee County where he had two teams finish runner-up. In addition to coaching softball at Athens, he had also coached baseball.

Because of the experience of last season, Barnes knew from the start what would motivate this year’s team.

“Our goal was always about winning a state championship,” Barnes said. “One of the first things I did was to go online and design a state championship ring. I printed out a picture of it and hung it up in the locker room. I wanted our players to see it every day.”

The Golden Eagles opened the season ranked No. 1 and stayed on that perch through most of the season. In the postseason, Athens swept through the area tournament with a 3-0 record, dominated in the North Regional going 4-0 and danced through the state tournament with a 4-0 record.

Athens (42-10) finished the season like it started at the top with the school’s first softball state championship since 2010.

“Athens is a great place to coach and live,” Barnes said. “I’m glad we could bring back another championship.”

Even better, Barnes got to share the state championship trophy with his daughter Charlie, an eighth-grader on the team.

“That made it even more special,” Barnes said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Class 1A-4A softball: Hatton’s Bowling named Coach of the Year

When the Hatton softball team walked off the field for the last time this season, it was a time of major disappointment. The Hornets were eliminated in just their third game at the Class 2A state tournament. Posting a 40-22-1 record while winning area and regional championships doesn’t usually count...
TOWN CREEK, AL
The Decatur Daily

Softball: Abby Lindsey is Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year

West Morgan softball pitcher Abby Lindsey goes by the nickname “G.”. The single letter stands for the word “gladiator.” That word helps describe what the sophomore calls her “bad to the bone” attitude. “That’s just how I play the game,” Lindsey said. “If you want...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Hartselle’s Preuitt named state’s Gatorade Player of the Year

Hartselle’s Larissa Preuitt capped her senior season with one of the biggest of all honors. Gatorade has named her the Alabama Softball Player of the Year. The Hartselle centerfielder was a first-team Class 6A All-State selection after hitting .552 with 13 triples, seven home runs, 60 RBIs, 103 runs scored and 86 stolen bases.
HARTSELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
The Decatur Daily

2022 Alabama All-State high school baseball teams

The 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State baseball teams, honorable mentions and major award winners:. P: Jack Campbell, Hoover, Sr. P: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr. P: Landon Russell, Central-Phenix City, Sr. P: Griffin Stewart, Auburn, Sr. C: Lucas Steele, Hoover, Sr. IF: Henry Allen, Auburn, So. IF: Breyton Cornelius, Baker,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Decatur Daily

William Livingston

DECATUR — William David “Dave” Livingston passed away June 9, 2022. The son of Emory and Ida Livingston of Cloverdale, Alabama, Dave was preceded in death by his father and mother, and brother Owen Livingston. He leaves behind his wife, Virginia Alice Livingston and son Wes Alan Livingston.
The Decatur Daily

Anthony 'Wade' Free

Anthony “Wade” Free of Madison, Alabama, passed away on June 3, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather (Paw), and dear friend to many. Wade met his beautiful bride, Debbie, on a church camp bus ride to Mobile, Alabama, in 1971. On May 26, 2022, Wade and Debbie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. In those 50 years, they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Wendy Free Owens, two handsome grandsons, Cody Steele and Adam Steele and several nieces and nephews. Wade retired from Wolverine Tube in Decatur, Alabama. Wade often referred to himself as a “Jack of all Trades and Master of None.” He was well known for his quiet, but fun personality. If asked how he was feeling, he would often respond, “with my fingers.” If asked how he was doing, he would say, “doing tolerable.” Wade’s nickname was Teddy Bear. He was such a gentle giant. Wendy has always been a Daddy’s Girl and his grandsons have viewed Paw as a blessing and a man strong enough to know how to be gentle. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Wade was truly an old car enthusiast. He was quick to point out the make and model of sharp cars passing down the highway and always eager to patron any local car shows. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Louise Free. Wade is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Crauswell Free; daughter, Wendy Free Owens; grandson, Cody Steele; and grandson, Adam Steele. Wade is also survived by his sister, Trudy Reinholtz; sister-in-law, Becky Chandler (Allen), and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Cody Steele, Adam Steele, Rick Taylor, John Lanier, Tony Reinholtz, Michael Bradford, and honorary pallbearers are Sam Woodson and Logan Lanier.
MADISON, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Tharptown High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian: Gracie Montgomery

Gracie Montgomery comes from a long line of successful Tharptown Wildcats. Her parents Traci and Mickey Montgomery both attended Tharptown, back. when it was only a junior high school, and two of her siblings are. already Tharptown alumni. Not to mention her sister Autumn Montgomery. who will be graduating in...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#The Athens Golden Eagles
The Decatur Daily

Madison Nicole Harbin

DECATUR — Madison Nichole Harbin was born 11-6-2001 to Jason and Brandi Harbin. She passed away unexpectedly 6-6-2022. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday June 13, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home. Madison was preceded in death by her Nana Patricia Green, pawpaw...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Water Warrior: Two-time cancer survivor jumps headfirst into swimming

Four years ago, after completing rounds of chemotherapy and radiation during his second battle with colon cancer, Haruki Yokochi searched for a way to stay healthy. “After I got cancer the first time, I went to the gym five days a week and lifted weights and ran on the treadmill. After my second cancer, I stopped going to the gym. I wanted to find another way to get in shape,” the 70-year-old Decatur resident said.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Three Local Highschool Graduates Awarded CSCC's Lineman Apprentice Program Scholarship

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE TVA, LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS AND LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WERE HONORED TO AWARD THREE LAWRENCE COUNTY GRADUATES A FULL SCHOLARSHIP FOR THE COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE LINEMAN APPRENTICE PROGRAM IN THE FALL. THESE SCHOLARSHIPS ARE IN MEMORY OF LUS JOURNEYMAN LINEMAN, MARK FIELDS WHO TRAGICALLY LOST HIS LIFE IN OCTOBER 2021.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
The Decatur Daily

Sports People, Places and Things

• Wednesday is the deadline for entries in the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic. The 56th Spirit of America is June 29-July 2 at Burningtree Country Club. The entry fee is $125 and there is a $50 cart rental fee. The 72-hole event is open to any male golfer 16 or older by June 27 with a current USGA handicap. You must register online at btcountryclub.com. For more information, call the Burningtree Pro Shop at 256-355-5982.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Florence teen graduates college before high school

Graduation season just wrapped up, and for one North Alabama teen, it was a pretty busy time!. Jake Grissom had not one, but two graduations of his own to attend. "Jake decided in 10th grade he was going to get his degree before he graduated high school," welding instructor Wesley Heathcoat said.
FLORENCE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Marian Frances Watson Sittason

DECATUR — Marian Frances Watson Sittason passed away on June 6, 2022 in Decatur, Alabama. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Rome, Georgia to Mr. and Mrs. James Bass Watson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a graduate of Riverside High School, and attended Auburn University. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and a cheerleader at both Riverside and Auburn. She loved time with family, volunteer work with the Decatur Junior Service League, and playing golf.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Jeffrey G. Blue

HARTSELLE — Jeffrey G. Blue, 57, died June 6, 2022. No services are scheduled at this time. Peck Funeral Home assisted the family. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Dorothy Davis

Dorothy Davis, 72, of Decatur, Alabama died June 8, 2022. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Peggy Johns

DECATUR — Peggy Elaine Gilmer Johns danced into heaven on June 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. Her Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Amey officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. with the Celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Roselawn Cemetery (Decatur).
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
172
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy