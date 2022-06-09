ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

AG looking into Boebert’s campaign reimbursements

By Lanie Lee Cook
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing an investigation over some of her campaign reimbursements after a political action committee filed a complaint.

American Muckrakers, a PAC that’s gone after conservative members of Congress, reportedly filed a complaint with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office about Boebert’s mileage reimbursements.

“The Department of Law received an investigation request,” said Lawrence Pacheco, spokesperson for the AG’s Office. “We referred it to the appropriate agencies to evaluate the allegations and whether any legal actions are justified, which is standard practice.”

Boebert called it “a swing and a miss from a partisan political group” and stands by the mileage charges.

Boebert’s mileage reimbursements raised alarm among ethics experts in early 2021 . Federal Election Commission filings showed her campaign reimbursed her for more than $21,000 for mileage between April and Nov. 11, 2020.

Candidates use the IRS mileage rate, which is 57.5 cents per mile. That means Boebert drove 36,869 miles in about seven months.

Boebert later updated and itemized the filings, logging that some of the money was instead spent on things like Uber rides and hotel stays.

Comments / 59

Anthony Lopez
3d ago

she is standing up for the constitution? by using political funds to pay her personal bills? why is it you feel republicans should be able to break basic laws and even serious federal laws, but always advocate for demacrats to be put in jail or taken out of office because they do something you dont agree with? republicans are getting rich off you people and you are happy to help!! WTF

Reply
21
Oldschoolman
2d ago

I'm reading this and I must tell you she can't spell the word Constitution I don't know why you think she's actually read it...

Reply(5)
6
Jason Fernandez
3d ago

She is well aware of what's in the constitution. The real issue is that you are apparently unaware, or you can't get beyond what they say and become a puppet. I'm not trying to insult you or anyone else. But you should know that if the liberal left continues its current course, you are are going to be in for a very rough period. One that you didn't have in mind when you supported various views of the political system. You might actually be one who cries for the days when you could choose which restaurant you were going to eat at.

Reply(1)
5
