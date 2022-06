Thomas L. Barrett, 83, a retired goldsmith and devoted O.G. to his son’s company Ambient Sound, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Georgann C. (Parrillo) Barrett. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Arthur J. and Agnes (Vondle) Barrett. Thomas was the loving father of Thomas J. Barrett and his wife Jennifer, and brother of the late Steven Barrette, Joseph, Paul, Robert, and Raymond Barrett. Thomas is a Veteran of the US Army who proudly served during the Vietnam War. His animated storytelling and kindness to all will be missed.

