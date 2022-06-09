ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Texas man sentenced to life in prison for fatal punch outside pizza shop

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkQzr_0g58Ywsk00

PLANO, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison for delivering a punch that killed another man who was picking up a pizza for dinner at the same time.

James Gutierrez, 38, of Plano, was convicted and sentenced for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, Collin County District Attorney Greg Wills said in a statement.

“No one should ever be in fear of being assaulted by a stranger while picking up dinner on the way home from work, let alone suffer a fatal punch,” Wills said. “While it can’t bring the deceased victim back to his family, the jury’s verdict of life in prison is the right answer for a long-term, violently dangerous man who preys upon unsuspecting people just trying to enjoy their lives.”

The conviction stems from a July 31, 2020, incident outside a Little Caesars restaurant in Plano, KTVT reported.

The victim had stopped at the restaurant and ordered a pizza, KDFW-TV reported. Gutierrez and his fiance arrived a few minutes later and also ordered a pizza but decided to wait in their car, according to the television station.

When the victim left the restaurant, he placed the pizza on the hood of his truck and was called over by Gutierrez, according to a news release from Collin County officials. Gutierrez left his vehicle and punched the victim in the head with a closed fist, the release stated.

A Collin County jury convicted Gutierrez of aggravated assault. During the punishment hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that Gutierrez assaulted his fiancé while on bond, was a gang member, and had been previously convicted of several felonies. The convictions included aggravated assault, retaliation, burglary of a habitation, failure to register as a sex offender, and robbery, according to the county’s news release.

Those factors led to the jury’s recommendation for a life sentence.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made of Suspect in Multiple Robberies

On June 9, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:51 a.m., a male suspect robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint within a 50-minute period in the city of Dallas. At one of the locations, Dallas Police were able to obtain a suspect description, vehicle description, and a possible license plate number. Shortly after...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Mockingbird Lane

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Trust Bank located at 1241 W. Mockingbird Lane. Officers found the victim Paul Zapata Ramirez, a 45-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

The Spread: Dallas Nightclub Owner Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison.

Mr. Misster’s Family-Friendly Pride Drag Brunch Heckled By Protestors, Carbone’s Takes Carbone To Court Over Infringement And 7-Eleven Unveils A Glow-Up. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collin County, TX
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Crime & Safety
Collin County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
dmagazine.com

What Was the Fort Worth Narcotic Farm?

Fort Worth was once home to one of the most progressive drug treatment centers in the country, but what made the Fort Worth Narcotic Farm unique led to its downfall. Founded in 1929, it was one of the first places where drug addicts were seen as those who needed medical help rather than purely criminals.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

18 WHEELER TURNS OVER ON TOP OF VEHICLE KILLING DRIVER AND CRITICALLY INJURING TWO FIREFIGHTERS

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45. According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m. DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains in stable condition. We’re told he could have his foot amputated. He had plans of becoming an EMT according to family members. The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released. DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.
CENTERVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Pizzeria#Life Sentence#Ktvt#Violent Crime
CW33

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
KXII.com

New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
SHERMAN, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy