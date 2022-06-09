ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

MENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER ARMHS - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) OPEN: June 9, 2022-Until Filled. This position will provide individual mental health rehabilitative services to support clients with serious mental health diagnosis in the form of instruction, support, and skill coaching. The goals of services are to increase psychiatric stability, promote social competencies, facilitate personal and emotional...

Grossell Urges Employees to Apply for Frontline Worker Bonus Pay

St. Paul, MN — Applications for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay bonuses opened on June 8th. Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, wants residents who worked as a frontline worker to apply. Those eligible have until July 22 to apply. “Our Frontline Workers gave so much of their time and energy...
MINNESOTA STATE
DEED Announces Grants to Help Internationally Trained Professionals Become Certified in Minnesota

St. Paul – Today the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the grant recipients of the Internationally Trained Professionals Competitive Grant Program to help fill in-demand health care positions. This program helps internationally trained health care workers earn the professional licenses required to do similar work in Minnesota – which will lead to more qualified health care workers available for this critical sector of the workforce.
MINNESOTA STATE
MDA Announces Urban Agriculture Grant Recipients

St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded a total of $551,000 in grants to 14 statewide projects under the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Urban Agriculture Grant Program. This is the fifth year of the program. Its purpose is to encourage urban youth agricultural education...
SAINT PAUL, MN
A Message from Wisdom Steps

The Wisdom Steps Conference is at the Black Bear Casino Resort next week, Tuesday, June 14th - Friday, June 17th. If you paid for 2020 you are good to go. Check with your District Wisdom Steps board members: Red Lake, Flora Jones; Redby, Gary Thunder; Little Rock, Kathy Dudley; Ponemah Luanne Fairbanks and Barb Thomas, to check if you paid the 2020 non-refundable conference fee..
PONEMAH, MN
Red Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minnesota's first COVID-19 test-to-treat site opens Friday

Minnesota's busiest COVID-19 testing center in Brooklyn Park is adding a test-to-treat option Friday where vulnerable people with coronavirus infections can receive immediate antiviral treatment. Gov. Tim Walz toured the site Thursday and urged Minnesotans to take advantage of the resource, among the first set up in the U.S. with...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
$1.1B beef plant - largest in U.S. - planned for South Dakota

A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be running until at least 2026.
AGRICULTURE

