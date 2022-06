TYLER, Texas — Jaggers, a new fast-casual restaurant concept from Texas Roadhouse, is expected to open in Longview by the end of this year. The franchisee, the Dallas-based Saxton Group, announced the 3,400-square-foot restaurant would be in the Northloop Plaza at West Loop 281 and Judson Road. It will be the first location for the restaurant in Texas. A company representative said the restaurant would be constructed in the restaurant's parking lot. A building permit application has not yet been filed with the city of Longview.

