Merced County Fair returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – After not having the fair for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merced County Fair is back in action.

Over 75,000 people are expected to come to the fairgrounds between the opening day on Wednesday and when the fair wraps up on Sunday.

Organizers said they expect an especially large turnout after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Fair fanatics like Roberto and Lucy Lopez said they couldn’t be more excited.

“We love county fairs. We’ve been to every in California,” explained Roberto. “We’ve been to the Merced County Fair before, we’ve enjoyed the auto racing and the demolition derby and we’ve enjoyed some of the concerts.”

This year’s fair features tons of attractions and games for family members of all ages.

A $10 ticket will get you into the gates and kids 12 and under are free every day this year.

Teresa Burrola, the CEO of the Merced County Fair, said she’s excited for the community to come back out, ride the rides , play the games, see the animals, and experience everything the fair has to offer .

There are nightly concerts, exhibits, vendors, and a tractor parade.

For the kids, the fair is debuting the new Pee Wee Stampede, where children will get a chance to participate in mock rodeo events.

Burrola said staffing had been an issue due to ongoing labor shortages, but now they’re ready to welcome families looking for fun.

“Other fairs that have gone before us, they’re experiencing record attendance people out spending money on the fair food that they’ve missed,” said Burrola.

Pepe’s is serving up fresh Mexican food during this year’s fair.

Lopez said the food at the fair is worth the hype.

“It varies with the fair but here you have some very good hamburgers,” Lopez explained.

This year’s food vendor line-up will feature several options, including Maddy Moo’s, Hot Doggin’ Inc, Dole Whip, Pepe’s Mexican Food, and Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

Fan favorites JLQ Concessions #2 and 5 Star Margaritas will also be returning to this year’s fair.

For more information on how to get tickets, check out the Merced County Fair’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.