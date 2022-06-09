ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Merced County Fair returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28l4hb_0g58XDdc00

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – After not having the fair for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merced County Fair is back in action.

Over 75,000 people are expected to come to the fairgrounds between the opening day on Wednesday and when the fair wraps up on Sunday.

Organizers said they expect an especially large turnout after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Fair fanatics like Roberto and Lucy Lopez said they couldn’t be more excited.

“We love county fairs. We’ve been to every in California,” explained Roberto. “We’ve been to the Merced County Fair before, we’ve enjoyed the auto racing and the demolition derby and we’ve enjoyed some of the concerts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPhrP_0g58XDdc00
This year’s fair features tons of attractions and games for family members of all ages.

A $10 ticket will get you into the gates and kids 12 and under are free every day this year.

Teresa Burrola, the CEO of the Merced County Fair, said she’s excited for the community to come back out, ride the rides , play the games, see the animals, and experience everything the fair has to offer .

There are nightly concerts, exhibits, vendors, and a tractor parade.

For the kids, the fair is debuting the new Pee Wee Stampede, where children will get a chance to participate in mock rodeo events.

Burrola said staffing had been an issue due to ongoing labor shortages, but now they’re ready to welcome families looking for fun.

“Other fairs that have gone before us, they’re experiencing record attendance people out spending money on the fair food that they’ve missed,” said Burrola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsAFF_0g58XDdc00
Pepe’s is serving up fresh Mexican food during this year’s fair.

Lopez said the food at the fair is worth the hype.

“It varies with the fair but here you have some very good hamburgers,” Lopez explained.

This year’s food vendor line-up will feature several options, including Maddy Moo’s, Hot Doggin’ Inc, Dole Whip, Pepe’s Mexican Food, and Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

Fan favorites JLQ Concessions #2 and 5 Star Margaritas will also be returning to this year’s fair.

For more information on how to get tickets, check out the Merced County Fair’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

EOC to begin distributing summer meals for Fresno students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be providing free meals during the summer while school is out. The program will run June 14, through Aug. 12 Monday to Friday, except for July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 17 sites listed below. Figarden Elementary […]
FRESNO, CA
KCRA.com

Olive Fire burns 12 acres along Stanislaus River in Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters on the ground and in the air were able to contain the Olive Fire that burned along the Stanislaus River in East Oakdale on Saturday, authorities said. The fire burned about 12 acres just north of Highway 108 near the intersection of Olive Avenue...
OAKDALE, CA
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
Merced County, CA
Health
State
California State
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
FOX26

The Kings Fair going on now through Sunday in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings Fair is underway in Hanford. The fair opens Thursday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. and runs through the weekend. Enjoy live entertainment, a livestock show, and Jr. livestock auction. There is a variety of vendors, and a midway with rides that provide fun for...
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Pandemic#Mexican Food#Hiatus#The Merced County Fair
ModestoView

KFRC Sturgeon in Modesto USA

The 610 KFRC Mobile Studio, “The Sturgeon” comes to Modesto on 6-10 Growing up in Modesto, the “other” AM radio station we listened to most in the 60s, 70s & 80s was 610 KFRC from San Francisco with Dr. Don Rose, Bobby Ocean and more! The KFRC Sturgeon was a mobile broadcasting studio, launched on November 1, 1980 for the KFRC Holiday Food Fair at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds. The Sturgeon became a Northern California Radio landmark broadcasting from hundreds of locations including the beaches of Santa Cruz, The Golden Gate Bridge, Cal Expo California’s State Fair, The USS Coral Sea, Cesar’s Lake Tahoe and all points in between including Dr. Don’s Rose live broadcast from just up the street in Stockton, CA in 1983.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sick of the heat? Here are free options in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It is heating up in Fresno, and despite the triple digits, it wasn’t hot enough for the cooling centers to be activated. Splash Pads were busy on Friday as buckets of water dropped on children and temperatures quickly climbed. Kiley Bullock lives in Montana but every year after the school year […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Eviction moratorium to end in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More than two years after the city declared a COVID-19 emergency order, the city council unanimously struck it down Thursday. With the vote, the eviction moratorium will officially end on June 10, although Mayor Jerry Dyer said the decision does not imply that Fresno renters will be evicted right away. “It […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
yourcentralvalley.com

Crews contain fire at former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a building fire at the former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno. Officials say they responded to a fire around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they say there was heavy fire throughout the building, which was currently not in use...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Crash Reported on Mountain View Road in Stanislaus County

Authorities in Stanislaus County reported a big rig crash on Mountain View Road on the afternoon of Thursday, June 9, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. and involved three vehicles. Preliminary Details on Big Rig Crash on Mountain View Road. The California Highway...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Silveira Topples Lewis On Election Night

Prosecutor Nicole Silveira is poised to take the top seat at the Merced County District Attorney’s Office after gaining an impressive lead in the vote tally on election night Tuesday. “I feel blessed and I feel so humbled by the support of the people that worked so hard on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Evie M.

This "boring tourist trap" in Atwater is actually one of spookiest places you could go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
cnpa.com

The Westside Express debuts

Dos Palos Publishing Company has produced three weekly issues of The Westside Express since launching May 25, Publisher Gene Lieb reports. The Wednesday newspaper aims to provide news and information for Dos Palos, Firebaugh, Los Banos and Santa Nella. It succeeds the Dos Palos Sun, which had covered that western Merced County community since 1995.
DOS PALOS, CA
thesungazette.com

Local shelters “overflowing” as adoption rates slow

VISALIA – Dogs and cats at animal shelters up and down the West Coast are being adopted at alarmingly slow rates, leading to more euthanizations as no-kill shelters fill up to capacity. That’s certainly the case at Valley Oak SPCA in Visalia, whose adoption rates have been cut in half over the past few years.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy