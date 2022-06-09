Teresa Giudice Changes Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaks Ceremony Details

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice has “changed ” her wedding plans after Ramona Singer leaked the details of the ceremony, according to Dolores Catania.

“She had to send out new invites,” Dolores, told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live.” “I don’t know what she changed on them. I didn’t see mine yet,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued. “I don’t know what’s being changed.”

When Jeff asked if the date, time, or location of Teresa’s upcoming ceremony with fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas were compromised due to security concerns, Dolores shares she hasn’t yet seen what details have been changed.

“The information had to be changed on there. Whatever it was,” Dolores said, adding that Teresa put “so much thought” into her original invitations.

Moreover, Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, shared that the whole situation was “crazy,” on Wednesday with Entertainment Tonight. “[Teresa] had to send out a new invitation with a new password and new details!”

Teresa recently shared that she had to immediately call the Real Housewives of New York City star and demand she take down the social media post that revealed the details of her wedding.

“I was like, ‘Ramona, really?’” Teresa told Extra at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which aired on Sunday. “I’m like, ‘Take it down right now!’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what did I do, what did I do?’ I said, ‘Just take it down,’ and that was it. She did.”

The RHONJ star also claimed Ramona didn’t apologize to her about the unintentional leak. “I don’t think she thought she did anything wrong,” Teresa said, adding Ramona is still invited after the mistake.

Ramona’s rep, however, told Page Six that the reality star was “so sorry” and did apologize. “Ramona is so sorry. She was not thinking and is so excited for Teresa and loved the invitation. She has apologized to Teresa,” the rep said in a statement.

Even so, Teresa admitted she “freaked out” over the whole ordeal and is taking certain precautions. “Now I’m gonna have to have extra security,” Teresa said, explaining that “some people” even encouraged and and Luis to change the date for the occasion.