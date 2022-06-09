ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Praying’ Judge Will ‘Go Light’ On Sentencing For Fraud & Tax Convictions

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRvyQ_0g58X6Xm00
Image Credit: Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on June 7, and the couple are understandably reeling from the legal blow. Right now, a source close to the family says they’re simply “in shock.” Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, received the devastating news from an Atlanta federal jury yesterday and are now absorbing the implications. They face up to 30 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwZxE_0g58X6Xm00
Julie and Todd Chrisley (Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock)

“The entire family is in shock right now,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Todd and Julie are just devastated by the verdict, as are their children Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle. They are all leaning on each other for support during this difficult time.”

The source explained that Todd and Julie weren’t expecting a guilty verdict over the alleged four-year conspiracy to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS. “This is not the verdict that any of them expected and, as their lawyer said, they do plan on appealing,” they continued. “Although they are grateful for being allowed to be on house arrest while they await sentencing, staying at home all the time will not be easy for them because they are such busy people. There are a lot of unanswered questions right now concerning their future – as a family and as reality television stars.”

The couple will receive their sentencing in October, but until then, their bond conditions include house arrest. In the meantime, the source told HL that the future of Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff is uncertain — and they are literally praying for a livable outcome. “USA network has not decided if they are going to continue with season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best, or with Growing Up Chrisley,” they said. “They are all praying that the courts go light on them when it comes time to sentencing, given the fact that they believe they do so much good in terms of entertaining the world and allowing cameras into their homes to document their lives.”

The couple were initially indicted back in August 2019 –however, a new indictment was filed in February, leading to the conviction on Tuesday. Chrisley Knows Best made the family famous back in 2014 when it premiered at the USA Network. The popular reality show’s tenth season is scheduled to begin later this month.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
OK! Magazine

Chase Chrisley Posts Cryptic Message About 'Getting Through' Tough Situations After Todd Allegedly Paid Blackmailer

Chase Chrisley has sought out words of wisdom during his family's difficult time. On Thursday, May 27, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, took to Instagram to share a video of fellow television personality Steve Harvey speaking about endurance and going through difficult times in life. "You can't tell god how to bless you," the Family Feud host said in the poignant clip. "You can't tell him what you want and how to do it because it won't ever go the way you want it to." LINDSIE CHRISLEY DISOWNS FAMILY FOR 'HARASSMENT AND THREATS' AMID TODD & JULIE'S INDICTMENT FOR...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Chrisley
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Tax Evasion#Bank Fraud#Reality Tv#Hl#Chrisley Knows Bes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Kim Kardashian Pleads With Federal Prison Bureau To Allow Incarcerated Father Of Uvalde Victim To Attend Funeral

Kimberly Noel Kardashian has been doing her best to help people after years of building up the social currency that made her rich. We’ve covered her efforts to bring home wrongfully convicted men and women and her attempt at becoming a legit lawyer so that she can be stuntin’ like her daddy. For those who have been hating on her social justice warrior evolution, this latest story is one that even you shouldn’t begrudge.
UVALDE, TX
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial is underway. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters alleged that […]
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

'BLM' Co-Founder Paid Almost $4m to the Father of Her Child, Her Brother and Board Secretary

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is back in the headlines, this time for several huge payouts she made using the foundation's donations. According to Associated Press, Cullors forked out $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company established by Damon Turner, the father of her child. She also paid out $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm owned by her brother, Paul Cullors.
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
200K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy