An Estate With Impact

Despite the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of workers continued to contribute to their retirement plans in 2021, according to the Investment Company Institute. All told, Americans have more than $11 trillion stashed in plans offered through their jobs. But even though workers get a...
When people start planning for retirement, they often focus on one major goal: accumulating enough money to retire comfortably when ready. Unfortunately, that’s often where the planning stops, meaning some pretty important stuff might be left out, including:. Figuring out how to convert those accumulated assets into a reliable...
As you get older, you want to know that your children will be taken care of and receive all the savings you want to bestow upon them without getting hit with high taxes. You likely realize taxes will factor into that, but once you start looking into it the taxes might be significantly higher than you thought.
Samuel B. Ledwitz, a longtime estate planning attorney, is encouraging two ideas that he believes to be essential steps later in life. One, get a living trust to ensure you decide how your assets will be divided upon your passing. And two, make sure you update it every few years so those funds don’t end up in hands you don’t want them in or in a manner that’s unpleasant to you.
