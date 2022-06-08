Celebrate Pride

I always like to use Pride as a time to reflect on our community because it’s easy for us to present a narrative to those on the outside that everything is great — but we’re often not tending to our own issues at home. We have homophobia, racism and transphobia right within our very own community. We know that just from looking at our bars and seeing the segregation. We know that with the disparity of health care — when the AIDS crisis happened, white gay men were prioritized over Blacks and Latinos and the trans community. And we don’t sustain progress...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO