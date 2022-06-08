Celebrate Pride

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Pride Month with other locals...

keypennews.org

Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

The history and meaning of 17 LGBTQ pride flags

When we think of the pride flag, many associate the visual to the traditional six-color rainbow striped flag that’s existed for decades, but this isn’t the only banner that exists to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Today, there are dozens of flags that serve to represent a wide variety...
SOCIETY
thesource.com

Gay Pride/Ray Pride: Ray J Calls for More Support for the Gay Community by Straight Men

Ray J is looking to garner more support for the gay community this Pride month. Ray J hit Instagram and requested support and love for the gay community. “Listen, I just wanna say that it’s gay pride month. Shout out to all my gay niggas. Shout out to everybody in LGBT community. I told my niggas that there need to be more straight niggas giving love to the gay niggas.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Indianapolis children's museum apologizes for stereotypes in Juneteenth menu

A children's museum is apologizing after a social media user pointed out that its Juneteenth menu perpetuated stereotypes about Black people. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis posted Friday about its special "Juneteenth Jamboree" to celebrate the federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slaves. Shortly after, a user, Jonelle Slaughter, posted a comment that included a photo of the museum's "Juneteenth Watermelon Salad."
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Queer Eye’ Host Karamo Brown Calls on Straight Supporters to Speak Up Against Anti-Gay Laws, Queer Community to Unify

I always like to use Pride as a time to reflect on our community because it’s easy for us to present a narrative to those on the outside that everything is great — but we’re often not tending to our own issues at home. We have homophobia, racism and transphobia right within our very own community. We know that just from looking at our bars and seeing the segregation. We know that with the disparity of health care — when the AIDS crisis happened, white gay men were prioritized over Blacks and Latinos and the trans community. And we don’t sustain progress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

30 LGBTQIA+ Owned Brands to Support This Pride Month and Beyond

In the short seven years since the legalization of gay marriage with the Ogberfell v. Hodges SCOTUS case, it’s become increasingly more accepted—and more profitable—to market to the LGBTQ+ community. The shift has been so rapid that many consumers see straight through the pandering these corporations are trying to pull off, especially the ones that donate millions to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians. Today, we’re highlighting 30 LGBTQIA+ owned brands to support during Pride Month (and beyond), but first, let’s talk more about the history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Salon

From #SwedenGate to a food-less wedding, why are we obsessed with stories of hospitality gone wrong?

In the epic ancient Greek poem, "The Odyssey," hospitality is perhaps the foremost moral theme. While Odysseus' wife is being badgered by a houseful of uncouth suitors eager to take her husband's place and wealth, the titular hero is trapped on the island of the goddess Calypso. Finally, the heavens hear his pleas to return home, and they grant him passage to the country of the Phoenicians.
Cheddar News

Kat Tat on Becoming 'Elite' Black Woman Tattoo Artist in Unwelcoming Industry

Tattoo artist Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson, famous for starring in the VH1 hit series "Black Ink Crew: Chicago," is also the first Black woman to own a tattoo shop in Beverly Hills. She joined Cheddar News to discuss her trailblazing work, the stigma BIPOC tattoo artists face in the industry, and the way the space has changed for artists of color since her start. "In the beginning, I remember walking into a tattoo shop just like, hey, I wanna learn, I wanna be a tattoo artist and kind of just being laughed at, not taken seriously," she said. "Even with the tattoo conventions, a lot of African American tattoo artists were almost scared to go to conventions because it's not a welcoming environment."
CHICAGO, IL

