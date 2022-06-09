ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two speak against proposed Columbia Gas rate increase

By Nicole Bowman-Layton
Two Athens residents spoke out against a proposed Columbia Gas rate hike saying it was ill-timed and would hurt the region’s low-income residents.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a public hearing on the proposal Tuesday at Athens City Council chambers.

Jacky St. John, attorney examiner at PUCO, presided over the hearing, which was attended by PUCO Commissioner Dennis Deters. About 15 people, mostly Columbus Gas representatives and a representative of Ohio Consumer Counsel, attended.

Those who spoke did so on their own behalf, not as a representative of any business, group or nonprofit.

Elizabeth Clodfelter, of Athens, said she has been a Columbia Gas customer for 20 years. While she has been happy with her service, she noted that this is a terrible time for such a large rate increase.

“People are suffering, especially lower-income people and people on fixed income,” Clodfelter said. “With the rate of increase in food costs and gasoline costs, the price of everything is up. … I mean, things are just getting a little bit squeezed by inflation right now, and that has always carried the biggest weight for people on the lower end of the income spectrum and people on fixed incomes.”

Clodfelter said she has a job that allows her to travel and meet people throughout Appalachian Ohio. She is a regional representative position with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

“In 25 counties of Appalachian Ohio, there are some counties where this will be ... felt even harder than here in Athens,” she said. “There are plenty of people that are hurt badly in Athens. But in some counties, this is going to be awful. This 27% increase will mean more money leaving our community that could be spent at local businesses, local restaurants, helping our local economy. It’s all going to be going to Columbus, as so many things to do in the State of Ohio.”

The suddenness of the rate increase was also an issue, Clodfelter said.

“I just paid $4.84 cents for gas,” she said. “I filled up a year ago, it is half that. So it’s a tough time for people. I think it’s really unfortunate, and I hope that there is still a chance for the Public Utility Commission of Ohio to decide to keep the rates lower than has proposed 27%.”

Keith Wasserman, also of Athens, has been in Athens County for 42 years. He works with people who have “way too much month left over at the end of their income.”

“I pay for some of their gas bills and help them find resources to get money to pay for their gas bills,” he said.

Wasserman noted that the rate increase sounds a little outlandish.

“The comments that you just heard from Beth are a reality in the lives of people I work with every day,” said the founder and executive director of Good Works Inc. “We go out to the homes of widows who live in Coolville, New Marshfield, Albany and Glouster, and we do repairs at their homes. We get to know them, and we get to know what’s important to them and what bothers them and what they’re concerned about.

“This is a great challenge,” he said of the proposed rate increase, “but it’s not the only challenge that they’re facing. So my concern is what you’re proposing is really going to harm the people of this community who I work with.”

He noted that many multinational corporations are instituting rate increases at the moment.

“I’m not consciously aware of someone who is on SSI (supplemental support income) and is receiving a 27% increase in their income,” Wasserman said. “So they’re struggling, and I’m here to just voice their voice.”

During the PUCO hearing, representatives from The Ohio Consumer Council and Columbia Gas, as well as PUCO officials, have the opportunity to those who testify ask questions. No questions were asked.

According to Columbia Gas and PUCO, the company is proposing a 21.3% base-rate increase, which would generate an annual revenue increase of $221.4 million. It has not requested such a rate increase since 2008.

The increase would go into consumers’ monthly bills for natural gas distribution service, which includes delivery of natural gas through pipelines to consumers’ homes and businesses. These charges and the charges for the supply of natural gas are separate on consumers’ bills.

Ohio Consumers’ Counsel says the request is a 27% rate increase — $212 million. These figures were cited during the public hearing. OCC says the proposal will increase the fixed monthly distributions charges from $16.45 to $46.31. In five years, residential consumers could pay up to $80 per month in fixed charges, before they use a single unit of natural gas.

PUCO staff recommends an approximate revenue increase around $35.2 million to $57.6 million, a rate increase of 3.98% to 6.34% over current revenues. The PUCO board takes the staff recommendation under advisement when deciding a case.

The request for the rate increase was filed on June 30, 2021. According to Columbia Gas, the adjustment would help the company further support continued replacement of its natural gas distribution system, modernization and maintenance its infrastructure and invest in in emerging technologies.

PUCO’s information on the proposed Columbia Gas rate increase can be found at puco.ohio.gov/news/columbia-gas-ohio-rate-fact-sheet online.

The next public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. today at Whetstone Park Shelterhouse, 3901 N. High St., Columbus.

After the public hearings, an evidentiary hearing will be held at 10 a.m. July 13 at Hearing Room 11-A, 11th floor, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, where parties to the case may provide testimony regarding the application.

Those who wish to submit comments for public record can contact PUCO by mail at 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215; email at contactThePUCO@puco.ohio.gov or fill out the online form at PUCO.ohio.gov. Include case numbers 21-0637-GA-AIR, 21-0638-GA-ALT, 21-0639-GA-UNC and 21-0640-GA-AAM in all correspondence.

