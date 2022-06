PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Schwarber became the Phillies’ favored leadoff hitter from the moment they signed him in March. It was the best way to go. Schwarber gets on base and he hits for power. But so does Rhys Hoskins, who hit second in Friday night’s 7-5 victory over the D-backs at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber smashed a three-run home run in the second inning to give the Phillies a five-run lead. Hoskins hit a homer in the first to take a one-run lead, and a homer in the eighth to add an insurance run.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO