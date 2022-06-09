EDUCATION NOTES

Anthony “Wade” Free of Madison, Alabama, passed away on June 3, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather (Paw), and dear friend to many. Wade met his beautiful bride, Debbie, on a church camp bus ride to Mobile, Alabama, in 1971. On May 26, 2022, Wade and Debbie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. In those 50 years, they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Wendy Free Owens, two handsome grandsons, Cody Steele and Adam Steele and several nieces and nephews. Wade retired from Wolverine Tube in Decatur, Alabama. Wade often referred to himself as a “Jack of all Trades and Master of None.” He was well known for his quiet, but fun personality. If asked how he was feeling, he would often respond, “with my fingers.” If asked how he was doing, he would say, “doing tolerable.” Wade’s nickname was Teddy Bear. He was such a gentle giant. Wendy has always been a Daddy’s Girl and his grandsons have viewed Paw as a blessing and a man strong enough to know how to be gentle. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Wade was truly an old car enthusiast. He was quick to point out the make and model of sharp cars passing down the highway and always eager to patron any local car shows. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Louise Free. Wade is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Crauswell Free; daughter, Wendy Free Owens; grandson, Cody Steele; and grandson, Adam Steele. Wade is also survived by his sister, Trudy Reinholtz; sister-in-law, Becky Chandler (Allen), and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Cody Steele, Adam Steele, Rick Taylor, John Lanier, Tony Reinholtz, Michael Bradford, and honorary pallbearers are Sam Woodson and Logan Lanier.

