Decatur, AL

EDUCATION NOTES

The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago

• Trinity Mobley and Haley Patterson, both of Athens, and Jevon Jackson and James Shackelford, both of Decatur, were named to Austin Peay State University's dean's list during the spring 2022 terms. • Decatur residents Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza, Ana Martinez-Mendoza, Martha Salinas Velasquez and Maribel Vergara were Berea College students...

The Decatur Daily

William Livingston

DECATUR — William David “Dave” Livingston passed away June 9, 2022. The son of Emory and Ida Livingston of Cloverdale, Alabama, Dave was preceded in death by his father and mother, and brother Owen Livingston. He leaves behind his wife, Virginia Alice Livingston and son Wes Alan Livingston.
The Decatur Daily

Marian Frances Watson Sittason

DECATUR — Marian Frances Watson Sittason passed away on June 6, 2022 in Decatur, Alabama. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Rome, Georgia to Mr. and Mrs. James Bass Watson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a graduate of Riverside High School, and attended Auburn University. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and a cheerleader at both Riverside and Auburn. She loved time with family, volunteer work with the Decatur Junior Service League, and playing golf.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

2022 Alabama All-State high school baseball teams

The 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State baseball teams, honorable mentions and major award winners:. P: Jack Campbell, Hoover, Sr. P: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr. P: Landon Russell, Central-Phenix City, Sr. P: Griffin Stewart, Auburn, Sr. C: Lucas Steele, Hoover, Sr. IF: Henry Allen, Auburn, So. IF: Breyton Cornelius, Baker,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Decatur Daily

Peggy Johns

DECATUR — Peggy Elaine Gilmer Johns danced into heaven on June 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. Her Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Amey officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. with the Celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Roselawn Cemetery (Decatur).
DECATUR, AL
Athens, AL
Education
The Decatur Daily

Dorothy Davis

Dorothy Davis, 72, of Decatur, Alabama died June 8, 2022. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Anthony 'Wade' Free

Anthony “Wade” Free of Madison, Alabama, passed away on June 3, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather (Paw), and dear friend to many. Wade met his beautiful bride, Debbie, on a church camp bus ride to Mobile, Alabama, in 1971. On May 26, 2022, Wade and Debbie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. In those 50 years, they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Wendy Free Owens, two handsome grandsons, Cody Steele and Adam Steele and several nieces and nephews. Wade retired from Wolverine Tube in Decatur, Alabama. Wade often referred to himself as a “Jack of all Trades and Master of None.” He was well known for his quiet, but fun personality. If asked how he was feeling, he would often respond, “with my fingers.” If asked how he was doing, he would say, “doing tolerable.” Wade’s nickname was Teddy Bear. He was such a gentle giant. Wendy has always been a Daddy’s Girl and his grandsons have viewed Paw as a blessing and a man strong enough to know how to be gentle. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Wade was truly an old car enthusiast. He was quick to point out the make and model of sharp cars passing down the highway and always eager to patron any local car shows. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Louise Free. Wade is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Crauswell Free; daughter, Wendy Free Owens; grandson, Cody Steele; and grandson, Adam Steele. Wade is also survived by his sister, Trudy Reinholtz; sister-in-law, Becky Chandler (Allen), and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Cody Steele, Adam Steele, Rick Taylor, John Lanier, Tony Reinholtz, Michael Bradford, and honorary pallbearers are Sam Woodson and Logan Lanier.
MADISON, AL
The Decatur Daily

Sara Bartlett Edtheridge

Sara Bartlett Etheridge, of Decatur, AL, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022, at the age of 95. Sara was born on September 28, 1926, in Mississippi to William and Mary Bartlett. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Dr. Blake Kersey officiating. A celebration of life service will be held on a future date at First Baptist Church, Decatur, AL.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Madison Nicole Harbin

DECATUR — Madison Nichole Harbin was born 11-6-2001 to Jason and Brandi Harbin. She passed away unexpectedly 6-6-2022. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday June 13, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home. Madison was preceded in death by her Nana Patricia Green, pawpaw...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

June Mills Hartsell

Funeral services for June Mills Hartsell, 78, will be Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at Hartselle First United Methodist Church with Reverend Mike Pope officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be today, June 10th from 6 to 8 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Sports People, Places and Things

• Wednesday is the deadline for entries in the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic. The 56th Spirit of America is June 29-July 2 at Burningtree Country Club. The entry fee is $125 and there is a $50 cart rental fee. The 72-hole event is open to any male golfer 16 or older by June 27 with a current USGA handicap. You must register online at btcountryclub.com. For more information, call the Burningtree Pro Shop at 256-355-5982.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

All-State Baseball: Honors pile up for area players and coaches

This past high school baseball season may have been the best ever with three area teams advancing to the state championship finals. Now it's time for statewide accolades to come in with the announcement of the All-State teams from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Class 6A state champion Hartselle...
The Decatur Daily

Robert Wheeler

Robert William Wheeler 85, of Hartselle died June 10, 2022. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Martha J. Cahela

MOULTON — Graveside services for Martha J. Cahela of Moulton will be Monday June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery in Moulton with Dr. Jessie Reeder presiding. Martha passed away on June 4th. Martha was a longtime resident of Lawrence County and a member of Moulton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie C. Cahela and her son, Keith E. Cahela.
MOULTON, AL
The Decatur Daily

Lou Elliott Bouldin

Lou Elliott Bouldin, 56, formerly of Decatur, died June 6, 2022. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Sterrs Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Katherine Adcock Hames

DECATUR — Katherine Adcock Hames, 99, died June 8, 2022. Memorial service will be held at a later date by Shelton Funeral Home.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Morris Howell Black

Graveside service for Morris Howell Black, 76, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery with Ridout's Brown-Service directing.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

New visitors center planned in Decatur

A $1.4 million visitors center planned for Decatur would have a museum and corporate meeting room, and negotiations for a potential site near the Tennessee River are ongoing, the CEO of Decatur Morgan Tourism said. Danielle Gibson said Thursday that she hopes to disclose the proposed site within three weeks,...
DECATUR, AL

