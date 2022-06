Satnam Singh is one of the biggest basketball stars to ever come out of India, and now he is looking to make a name for himself in professional wrestling as well. Singh became the first India-born player to ever be selected in the NBA draft when the Dallas Mavericks took him in the second round in 2015. Although he never appeared in an NBA regular-season game for the Mavs, he established himself as a potential trailblazer for other Indian players.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO