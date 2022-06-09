ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Draymond Green Says He Played ‘Like S---’ in Warriors’ Game 3 Loss

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrykZ_0g58SxPN00

The Golden State star forward has never been shy about telling it like it is, and that applies to self-evaluations as well.

Draymond Green is never shy about speaking his mind. Apparently, that applies to critical self-evaluations as well.

Speaking to media following Wednesday’s 116–100 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Green was asked to assess his performance after finishing the night with just two points, four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes before fouling out. His response was concise and to the point:

It’s the second time this series Green has fouled out of a game after doing so in Game 1. Despite the poor showing, Green still tried his best to get underneath Celtics players’ skin, including a particularly fierce fight for position on a rebound during a free throw.

Watch the NBA Finals online with fuboTV: Try for free!

His two points are the fewest he’s ever scored in 30 career Finals games, and his four rebounds represent the third-fewest. Before this series, Green had been much more effective offensively, averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on 53.9% shooting.

However Green performs in Game 4, it’s a safe bet that he’ll be ready with the same type of frank, colorful assessment about his play afterward.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

NBA Star Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Fires Back at Celtics Fans for Their "F--k You" Chants

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Hazel Renee is one basketball wife you don't want to mess with. After the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the former Basketball Wives star slammed the fans in Boston for their obscene chants toward her husband, Draymond Green, while their children were present at the game.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Shoots Hoops With Sons Bronny, 17, & Bryce, 14, In Epic Video: Watch

LeBron James, 37, and his sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, bonded over a fun basketball game at their home. The NBA star and the teenagers, who both play basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, shot hoops in their driveway in a video that LeBron posted to Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. LeBron showed off by dunking in the basket, before he let his talented sons shoot and score standing far away. Clearly athletic genes run in that family!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Draymond Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Celtics#Nba Finals#Fubotv
FanSided

J.J. Redick thinks Stephen A. Smith’s constant references to 1990s NBA are ‘annoying’

J.J. Redick is fighting against the old guard of NBA media’s need to wax nostalgic. And he is right. Usually watching the talking heads of the professional sports world is an activity left to barber shops and dentists’ offices, understandably utilized as background noise while teeth get drilled and buzzcuts are delivered. So much of what is said can be attributed to “back in my day,” hazy at best, incorrect at worst recollections of eras gone by. Comparing one time to another is risky when it comes to the history of the world, much less the NFL, MLB, or NBA.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Celtics Crowd 'Controversy'

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made it very clear he was not happy with the Boston Celtics crowd. According to Klay, fans were dropping f-bombs in front of children. Thompson used one word to describe the crowd - the same one head coach Steve Kerr used - "classy."
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy