ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County police dogs receive new protective vests

By Taylor Levesque, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068qwV_0g58Svdv00

In the last year, two Kern County police dogs were shot in the line of duty by suspects and one of those canines died from his injuries. After the tragedy, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office K-9s said it needed better protection for dogs on duty.

Vests are a vital piece of protection for all Kern County Sheriff’s Office K-9s. Deputies say they are bulletproof and stabproof and protect the animals' vital organs.

K-9 Drogo and his handler Daniel Garcia work together to protect the Kern County community at night. Garcia says sometimes K-9s go into very dangerous situations and the protection the new vests provide is important.

“It covers his heart, lungs, and all of his internal organs and it just gives him that chance. He’ll work to protect themselves but this vest gives him that chance to have another added layer of protection.”

Spike’s K-9 Fund, a non-profit organization that enhances the training, and care of working dogs, donated new custom-fitted and lightweight vests to each of the sheriff’s office's K-9’s to replace the old ballistic vests.

“It's been a huge blessing for us, for the k9 unit," says Garcia. "We’ve received five of these vests. They range in price from around $3,500 to $5,000.”

Garcia says it’s the protection the old ballistic vests did not provide.

“The dogs are such a special tool for us because of their agility. They are able to move quickly and the vests that we used to have weren’t allowing them to do that and it wasn’t a vest that we could have the dogs wear all day long. This vest, we put it on at the start of our shift and they wear it throughout the entirety.”

Garcia says the vest has a shelf life to protect Drogo from the threat of gunfire and stabbing for about five years.

“When we are asking these dogs to do these tasks, now we can rest a little more better and feel a little more comfortable while we’re on the scene knowing that the dogs are, they have that added layer of protection, the same layer of protection that we have.”

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO investigating shooting death in east Kern

Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting death in Aerial Acres in east Kern. Deputies at 7:40 p.m. were called to a shooting on B Street to find a man had suffered a traumatic injury to his upper torso and died, KCSO reported in a news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

COVID-19 outbreak at California City prison leads the state

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the California City Correctional Facility has prompted officials to significantly restrict movement, programming and visitation at the facility, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The June 10 report of confirmed COVID-19 cases among individuals incarcerated at CDCR facilities had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man demands morphine, threatens to shoot employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for armed robbery on Thursday after he stole morphine and money from a pharmacy in Oildale, according to a tweet by KCSO. Deputies were dispatched to the Rite Aid on China Grade Loop for an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. The man […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in motorcycle collision

The Kern County coroner's office released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle collision on Monday. Jose Guadalupe Tenorio, 21, of Arvin, died at 9:56 p.m. at Kern Medical after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle in the 1100 block of Taft Highway at 9:56 p.m.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Ballistic Vests#The Vest#K 9 Fund#K9
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities detain wanted suspects after vehicle spotted in Paso Robles

Suspects believed to have been involved with multiple crimes including carjacking, shooting, armed robbery, murder. – Yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved yesterday in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on Sunday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in collision with train

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed May 13 in a collision with a train. Richard Christopher Young, 51, of Bakersfield, died at 2:07 p.m. after the truck he was driving was struck by a train near the intersection of Santa Fe Way and Cherry Avenue in Shafter.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

California City boys' adoptive parents face additional charges

Two adoptive parents charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two California City brothers pleaded not guilty to additional charges Friday. Both Jacqueline, 32, and Trezell West, 36, now also face one count of involuntary manslaughter and a conspiracy charge in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner's office ID's 1 of 2 men fatally shot in Oildale

The Kern County coroner’s office released the identity of one of two Bakersfield men who were found dead Tuesday. Two people who lived at a California Veterans Assistance Foundation apartment complex died after being shot, according to the coroner's office. Timothy Blevins, 63, was shot in the 700 block...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died as the result of a shooting in January. Antonio Valencia, 33, of Bakersfield, died at 8:16 a.m. Jan. 9 at Kern Medical. He was shot at 7:29 a.m. in the 3100 block of Coventry Drive in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Bakersfield couple charged with insurance fraud and arson following joint investigation

“BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Eduardo Suarez, 38, was arraigned today on two felony counts of insurance fraud and arson after he was arrested last month at his worksite on an outstanding warrant. Suarez allegedly conspired with his then girlfriend, Nicole Hamen, 37, to stage a vehicle theft and arson in order to obtain an insurance payout they were not entitled to receive. Attempts were made to locate and arrest Hamen on an outstanding warrant alleging similar charges, but she eluded authorities and remains at large.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Detectives investigating homicide near Boron

BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Homicide detectives were called out to the 18000 block of B Street in Aerial Acres near Boron, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Friday just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a victim of a shooting in the area. No other details are available at this time.
BORON, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Man with dementia returns

Bakersfield Police said Saturday afternoon that a 71-year-old man with dementia who had been missing since Friday "returned." No other details were given. Johnny Lopez had last seen about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of South Owens Street.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed at apartment complex owned by CVAF identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office has released the name of one victim who was shot and killed in Oildale on Tuesday. Timothy A Blevins, 63, of Bakersfield, and another, unidentified victim died at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street near Grant Drive, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested in Paso Robles on drug sale charges

Edgar Josue Monge, 40, was known to be in violation of his probation, authorities say. – On May 17, detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Narcotics Unit, Gang Task Force, and Probation Department made contact with the driver of a vehicle that had just pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy