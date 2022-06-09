ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

PCAO reaches million dollar in restitution mark for victims

By Shawndrea Thomas
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozFVC_0g58SRMF00

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover says her fraud unit is making waves and getting victims justice at the same time.

"With the launch of the unit internally here, we also launched the Southern Arizona Anti- Fraud Task force. It brought together some 30 dedicated detectives and prosecutors from every Southern Arizona region,” Conover said.

The one-year-old unit which is now lead by veteran prosecutor Julia Keiserman just hit the 1-million-dollar mark in restitution recovery for victims.

"Even a small dollar amount, especially in the last couple of years of COVID, can mean the difference between paying rent or not paying your rent. Trying to restore victims to where they were before the harm is a wonderful accomplishment,” Conover said.

Some of the most common scams are targeting the elderly by phone and so-called contractors who took deposits and disappeared.

"A popular one was the grandchild that had an emergency and needed some quick cash. Those cases just made out blood boil. We’ve been working those cases and doing a long of prevention lectures out in the community,” Conover said.

Since January of 2020, there have been over 1,500 fraud complaints filed with 623 convictions. If you are a victim of fraud, you can report your issues online or call (520) 724-5666.

"Providing just a warm ear to listen and take a report has been a game changer,”

Contact the Pima County Attorney's office fraud unit at pcao.pima.gov/pcao-divisions/fraud-department , or call (520) 724-5666 if you need assistance.

——-
Shawndrea Thomas is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9 . Shawndrea is living her dream as a journalist who’s passionate about making a difference. Share your story ideas and important issues with Shawndrea by emailing shawndrea.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

$12 million settlement reached with Maricopa County after inmate brutally beaten

RAW VIDEO: Phoenix pilot killed after plane crashes into building, strawberry field north of LA. The plane went on to crash in a field just north of the freeway. Emergency responders found parts of the plane on the roof of the building it struck. Officials say one person died. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters set up a grid around the field and searched the area for additional victims but didn’t find anyone.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Spokesperson Admits 20,000 ‘Late’ Ballots Were Scanned Before Verification; Expert Says Likely a Crime

In an email exchange with The Arizona Sun Times this week, a Maricopa County Recorder’s office spokesperson may have unwittingly admitted that the county mishandled thousands of ballots from the 2020 general election that one watchdog groups says were accepted after the legal deadline. Megan Gilbertson, the communications director...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC 15 News

Four children left in van with no air conditioning for one hour

PHOENIX — A mother of four is facing four counts of child abuse after allegedly leaving her children in a van for one hour without any air conditioning Thursday afternoon. Officials say 29-year-old Vina Yazzie's children are between 2 and 7 years old. Yazzie allegedly left her four children...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restitution#Pcao#Fraud Task Force
ABC 15 News

Man awaiting trial in Tucson murders sentenced for burglary

TUCSON, AZ — A suspect still awaiting trial for the murders of two Tucson girls has been sentenced to 65 years in prison in a separate case. Clements’ trials both are scheduled to start later this year in Pima County Superior Court, but have been rescheduled at least three times already.
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona teen arrested for threats after praising Uvalde shooting

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - An Arizona teen is under arrest after he allegedly made terrorist threats on-line, and praised the Uvalde school shooting. Police in Casa Grande, Arizona took 19-year old, Joshua Bowen, into custody last Sunday after they say he threatened to harm people by mass shootings at a local high school, police station and movie theater in his on-line comments.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Atwood, 66, was declared dead at 10:16 a.m. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers earlier in the morning. Two other appeals were rejected Tuesday night.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 101 reopens in north Phoenix after 2 killed in crash

PHOENIX - A deadly crash shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima Freeway in north Phoenix, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation, but they've since been reopened. Two people were killed in a fiery collision near the 7th Street exit. No details were released about what led...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy